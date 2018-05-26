LeBron And The Cavs Staved Off Elimination To Force Game 7 In Boston

05.25.18

Getty Image

LeBron James may have been running on empty in Game 5, but facing elimination back in Cleveland on Friday night, he arrived at the arena for Game 6 driving a tanker filled with rocket fuel. LeBron was absolutely phenomenal, finishing with 46 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists on 5-of-7 shooting from downtown to lead the Cavs to a 109-99 win to force Game 7 in Boston on Sunday.

The Cavs got a much more balanced effort offensively from their role players, specifically George Hill and Jeff Green, who added 20 points and 14 points, respectively, but it was their suffocating defense that was the driving force behind their Game 6 victory as they blocked nine shots, came up with eight steals, and forced the Celtics into 13 turnovers.

They did it mostly without Kevin Love in the lineup, who left the game in the first quarter after bumping heads with Jayson Tatum and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the contest as he underwent the league-mandated concussion protocol.

