LeBron Celebrates Start Of New Season With Special Gold-Themed Nike LeBron X

With the NBA set to tip off in just a few hours, LeBron James will take the court tonight rocking a special gold-themed colorway of the new Nike LeBron X to honor last season’s championship run. The gold upper represents the ring, and the red and white accents are for the home uniform they wore to beat the Thunder and win that elusive title last June.

As part of its rich storytelling aspect, this LeBron X also features graphics representing the ring. First, the font mimics traditional ring inscription. Also, on the right shoe’s medial side is “MVP” as well as the number of points James scored in the playoffs. On the opposite shoe, “CHAMP” is visible, and so is the team’s playoff record.

There is no official word yet on if these will be released. Stay tuned with us for any updates.

