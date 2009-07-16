LeBron could be the best small forward ever. Is that good enough?

My sister knew about LeBron James before I did. Back in 2002, when ‘Bron went mainstream and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated (“The Chosen One”), I was in school out here at Seattle U, while my sister was in school in Ohio, where LeBron was already a local deity.

Leading up to LBJ’s first national TV game, we were talking about the hype surrounding the kid. “What if he’s just average?” I asked her. “Like he’s not the next Jordan, but he’s not a complete bust?” I think the example I used was Derrick McKey.

Six years into LeBron’s pro career, we’re well beyond that point. The expectations have changed so much that ‘Bron is being thrust into “best of all-time” discussions more than anything. In ’05, he was again on the SI cover; this time the headline was simply, “Best Ever?”

LeBron could be the best player ever, period — someday. Before that, he could be the greatest small forward the game has seen. (Some say he’s already there.) But what if he is “only” one of the greatest players of all-time and not the greatest? What if he’s only one of the greatest small forwards to play?

“When I first got to the NBA, I was happy to be in the NBA and excited to put on an NBA uniform and everything,” LeBron told me in his Dime #47 cover feature. “Not saying I still don’t, but now … I want to become the best player of all-time. I want to be the best player on the court every time I go out on the court. I see my potential, and I’m nowhere near as high as I can be.”

Here’s a question: If LeBron has a career that’s almost exactly similar to, say, Dominique Wilkins, will that be considered a failure? A disappointment? Will he not have lived up to expectations?

With one MVP and one NBA Finals appearance, LBJ has already surpassed ‘Nique in a couple of categories. But if he never wins a title — or never makes it back to the Finals, or is never really competitive for the ‘chip, kind of like when the Cavs got swept in ’07 — what is his legacy?

Dominique was an All-Star staple, an All-NBA staple, and a playoff staple. He is the NBA’s 10th all-time leading scorer, and his 24.8 career average ranks 12th all-time. He wasn’t the triple-double threat LeBron is (at his peak, ‘Nique was good for 6-7 boards and 2-3 assists a night), but he was unquestionably one of the best small forwards in history, and in the annals of all-time players, probably ranks somewhere between 25-40.

Is that good enough for LeBron? What kind of career does he need to have to say he realized — if not maximized — his potential?