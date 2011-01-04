LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh almost beat Bobcats by themselves

There were a couple of sharks in the water in Charlotte last night, and neither one of them played for the home team. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James smelled blood in the arena, and almost immediately went about splurging with some devastating results. Miami ran away from the Bobcats in the second half en route to a 14-point win led by James (38 points) and Wade (31 points). Throw in the 11 points from the third leg of the tripod, Chris Bosh, and they were just one bucket away from beating Charlotte by themselves … It’s plainly obvious LeBron and Wade have finally figured out how to play together. Their solution? Take turns. After Wade scored 14 consecutive second-quarter points, LeBron finished the first half with a solo flurry to give Miami the lead. Then LeBron put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a sequence that included a 30-foot three (to beat the shot clock and a double team), a breakaway reverse dunk, and two pull-up jumpers. Wade added a few circus layups. The duo was drowning Charlotte so easily that the Bobcats were lucky Erik Spoelstra called them off early. And it didn’t help that Charlotte went one stretch missing 21 out of 22 shots … LeBron recently said he thinks he and Wade are already out of the running for MVP, but how can you really argue that LBJ isn’t among the top three candidates? In December he averaged 25.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists and his team was dominant. Plus guys like Kevin Durant and Kobe aren’t exactly setting themselves apart from the field, so we don’t see why LeBron or Wade couldn’t win it … Miami’s in-state Disney nemesis ruined the Warriors’ Micky Mouse visit in an eerily similar fashion, using a ridiculous 35-18 run in the third quarter to wipe away a G-State lead and cruise to a 20-point win. It was Orlando’s sixth straight convincing win, outscoring the visitors by 29 in the second half …