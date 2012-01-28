LeBron & D-Wade Dunk All Over New York; Joe Johnson Is An Animal

01.28.12 7 years ago 47 Comments
The Knicks decided real basketball was for the birds, and started launching a monsoon of treys. That might work against some teams, but not Miami, especially when Dwyane Wade is healthy and cooking. With Carmelo Anthony sitting out, the Heat weathered a random Bill Walker night (21 points, all on treys) and a bunch of other weird stuff (in the first half the Knicks were 5-for-19 on twos and 10-for-23 on threes) to pull away in the fourth quarter, 99-89. LeBron and D-Wade were all over the place, combining for 59 points and only 15 missed shots. Early in the first, LeBron had a “This is how you do it rook” moment with Iman Shumpert. Iman got his Roddy Beaubois on and tried to jump from Tallahassee to jam and missed. Immediately following, LeBron went in with a one-handed tomahawk. In fact, the Heat already had four dunks in the time it takes Pitbull to ruin a song. That would become a theme … In the midst of all that, Amar’e Stoudemire (12 points, six rebounds) still wasn’t getting good touches, and the Knicks went 18-for-43 from beyond the arc. Must’ve been ‘Melo’s fault … Speaking of Beaubois, the lil’ man had one of the best games of his life (22 points, six rebounds, seven assists) as Dallas beat Utah by 15. 116 points for an offense that came in ranked No. 21 in the league, and all this after Jason Kidd left two minutes in with a calf strain? That wasn’t a coincidence … Yi Jianlian (remember him?) also had the first dunk of his career that wasn’t against a chair … The Warriors’ play-by-play guys called them the best team in the league and they might be right. OKC took every energy burst Golden State threw at them, and then kicked it into another gear in the fourth quarter, rolling 120-109. It was the Big Three again doing work: Kevin Durant (37 points, 14 rebounds), Russell Westbrook (28 points, 11 assists, seven steals) and James Harden (19 points) looked like they were in Heaven playing that up-and-down style … Paul Pierce went off in the third quarter (17 of his 28 points) in Boston’s seven-point win over the Pacers, spearheading a run of 11 straight points to let the C’s coast into the finish line. Every time we start to believe in Indiana, they go face a team coming off an emotional road win on the back end of a back-to-back, and lose … Roy Hibbert went down in the first half with an ankle injury, and while he eventually returned to post 11 points and seven rebounds, he might as well live in a hospital right now … The Magic need to give up this act and admit they aren’t contenders. Last night, they were destroyed by New Orleans 93-67 despite 28 and 16 from Dwight Howard. We hope someone had an eye on him last night. In the meantime, the Hornets are shopping Chris Kaman, and won’t play him again until they do. If it was allowed, they should deal him back to the Clippers just for laughs. And you know, so he could play with Reggie EvansKeep reading to hear about Joe Johnson’s game-saving shot …

