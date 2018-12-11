Getty Image

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were supposed to have two more games against each other this season before Wade calls it a career. The two top stars from the stacked 2003 draft were at times rivals and others teammates, but have always been close since that draft process.

However, their first scheduled meeting in Miami was among the games Wade missed while on paternity leave after the birth of his new daughter, making Monday night’s game in Los Angeles an even bigger deal for the two. James hasn’t been shy about noting how special it will be to share the court one last time with Wade as competitors, noting after the Miami game that he was very much looking forward to the opportunity.

Before the two could meet one last time on the court, they got together in the weight room for a final workout together in L.A., as the Heat’s social media team captured.