LeBron Explains Crab Dribbles; DeShawn Still Doesn’t Like Him

It’s been a while since we linked to the D.C. Sports Bog, but today we had to because of the in-depth coverage of yesterday’s crazy Cavs/Wizards game that had a little bit of everything – the game came down to the very end, Mike Brown got himself ejected, DeShawn was talking trash from the bench, and there’s controversy brewing over the the walk call assessed to LeBron after his “crab dribble.”

The Sports Bog covers it all today:

But seriously, what is a crab dribble? LeBron was asked about his trademark jump stop, which has agonized so many Wiz fans for so many years.

“I mean, it’s a play that you don’t see in this league much but myself,” LeBron explained. “It’s one of those plays where you have your trademark play, and that’s one of my plays. You know, it kind of looks like a travel because it’s slow, and it’s kind of like high steps. But it’s a one-two, just as flowing fluent as any other one-two in this league. I got the wrong end of it, but I think they need to look at it again and need to understand that that’s not a travel.

“What happens is when you take a crab dribble and you hesitate, that is not one step, because you still basically have a live ball. And then when you go into your one-two that’s when the steps get counted. So if you look at the play, I take a crab dribble and find a crease and then I take my one-two. So it’s a perfectly legal play, something I’ve always done and always been successful with.”

Hmmmm. Wait, here comes another reporter? With another question about what LeBron saw on the last play.

“What did I see? I seen me going to the hole for a three-point play and I was called for a travel,” LeBron said.

“How frustrating was that?” the reporter asked.

“It’s frustrating, definitely frustrating,” LeBron said. “Me being the competitor I am, how can I sit here and say it’s not frustrating? You know, bad call, we all make mistakes, I make mistakes too and you move on. But it’s frustrating of course, you work as hard as you do to come back and you made a good move and then you’re called for a travel.”

Hmmmm. So it’s a done deal, I guess. Open and shut. Was not a travel.