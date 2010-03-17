LeBron gets a little help from his (zebra) friends at The Palace

Watch your head, because the LeBron Haters Street Team is gonna be out in full force today. Although LBJ posted a triple-double (29 pts, 12 rebs, 12 asts) and hit some big-time daggers down the stretch to lead the Cavs past Detroit, it’s the one blocked shot on his stat sheet that’s causing problems … With 1:30 to go in the fourth, Detroit was down three and Will Bynum was on his way in for a breakaway layup. Of course that’s when LeBron came flying into the picture to smack the ball off the backboard. Chalk up another Top-10 highlight and MVP resume-builder, right? Not quite. While it was an amazing athletic feat, the replay clearly showed Bynum’s shot hit the glass before LeBron touched it, meaning it should have been called a goal-tend. But there was no whistle, Detroit didn’t get the points, and LeBron later added a jumper, a three, and some free throws to seal the win. LeBron even admitted afterward that the ref missed the call, and that his reputation probably played a role … If you’re the Sacramento Kings, you can live with Kobe dropping 30 points on you on 26 shots. What’s gonna hurt when you look at that box score is Pau Gasol‘s 28 points and 12 boards, and Andrew Bynum‘s 21 and 12 on a combined 28 FG attempts. Like they couldn’t do as effectively as you’d think in recent wins over Toronto, Phoenix and G-State, the Lakers took advantage of their size up front and dominated the Kings in the paint. Then you throw in Lamar Odom, who was able to beat his man off the dribble and find open teammates on the interior, and you see why L.A. is tough with or without Kobe … It’s really too bad that the Kings and Warriors are going nowhere this season, because the Rookie of the Year race between Tyreke Evans and Stephen Curry would be a lot better if both guys weren’t eating losses every night. Knowing his point guards can’t hang with Tyreke, Phil Jackson put Ron Artest on him for stretches, but even Ron-Ron was getting buckets from the kid. One time Tyreke (25 pts, 11 rebs, 9 asts) broke out a crossover/spin combo for a layup that had Artest lost in space … If you’ve followed Jason Richardson‘s career closely enough, you know two things: (1) He can dunk, and (2) His game-by-game performance is completely dependent on how well he starts. Last night J-Rich came out of the locker room on fire, dropping 15 points on Minnesota in the first quarter on an array of threes and layups. And this time his hot start got the whole team going — the Suns dumped almost EIGHTY points on the Wolves in the first half and finished with 152 in a rout. Yeah, 152. Those are NBA Jam digits … Richardson had 27 points, Amar’e scored 25, Lou Amundson added 20, and Steve Nash handed out 14 dimes. Everybody was getting theirs easily, and yet somehow Jarron Collins still managed a goose egg in seven minutes against a D that was only slightly more stingy than an empty gym … Minnesota did have one highlight: Corey Brewer smashed an insane dunk on Robin Lopez‘s face that was even nastier than what he did to Derek Fisher. Lopez immediately took knee after the dunk, like he was praying nobody saw it … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Carmelo Anthony put up 29 points and 12 rebounds in Denver’s win over Washington; Manu Ginobili went for 22 points to help the Spurs beat Miami; Danny Granger scored 26 to lead Indiana past Charlotte, but suffered what appeared to be a concussion late in the fourth; Al Horford posted 15 points, 11 boards and 7 assists in Atlanta’s blowout of the Nets, while Josh Boone went for 13 points and 20 boards in the loss; and Mike Conley‘s 19 points, 10 dimes and 5 steals led Memphis past the Bulls … While you were busy filling out your Big Dance bracket, the Little Dance — a.k.a. the N.I.T. — got underway. UConn, N.C. State and Mississippi State were among the notables advancing, while 1-seed Arizona State was knocked off by Jacksonville. But did you hear Roy Williams‘ foolishness? After North Carolina beat William & Mary, Coach Roy was talking about how great the home crowd was: “The crowd tonight, if they were like this all year maybe it would have helped us win more.” Really, Roy? Your team went .500 and by all rights wouldn’t have even made the NIT if not for reputation, and that’s because the UNC students didn’t cheer loud enough? You sure it had nothing to do with your inability to develop a decent point guard or post game from that roster full of high school All-Americans? Crazy asterisk … We’re out like goal-tending …
yeah, that was a goaltend…
but in high school it wouldn’t be since the ball is on the way up. From college on “the glass rule” is an easy determinant…anyway, go Cavs!
The play in game was last night too, congrats to Arkansas Pine Bluff, but it was ugleeee.
Lakers were simply toying with the Kings. Stupid Kings announcers were going “bonkers” over focusing on Tyreke Evans triple double instead of the W.
I was at the game, eating and drinking as usual! Had to hear the annoying announcers ever!
Yep that was a goaltend but i dont blame the refs – I blame the knob suckers who slob over his from behind blocks, yes dime i’m looking at you.
I suppose that makes me a hater right?
LeBron prob deserved the win tho
Even Kings fans hate their announcers Bruce. Well, the red head guy anyway. They call him Peaches. As for the game, the Kings had the Lakers legitimately on their heels with about 3 minutes left, but Kobe is Kobe.
No love for EL HEAT almost coming back against LOS SPURS?!?!
boooo LeBron sucks!
If that bucket counts on the goal tend, Detroit is down 1 with a minute 20 left and that wild steal, crazy dribble, fall down, charge by Jonas Jerebko doesn’t happen. Which means no 3 at the other end when the call is made and puts them down 5. I wanted to reach through my screen and strangle that ref on the baseline. In the replay you can see him looking RIGHT AT IT! So, does the ref association have penalties for blowing blatant calls like that?
No need to debate whether Lebron gets away with stuff. Shuffling feet, charges, the stinking “crab dribble.” I just don’t like the fact that he thinks his “reputation” got the call, not the fact that the ref was not doing his job. Kind of egomaniacal if you ask me.
Dime can’t be serious on them actually saying lebron got helped against the pistons, when i’ve seen him do the goaltend MANY times. And every time the (zebra) is looking straight at him, and no call. Why don’t you guys talk about the fact that lebron barely has to be even touched and it’s a foul call. I’ve never seen someone so big play like he’s made outta glass. I’m only 6’1 150, but if lebron was barrelling through the lane and I swipe at the ball, i know for a fact that big m’fer will fall down screaming at the ref’s to make the call. watch a cavs game, it’s high-larious.
I think it’s fair to say Dime…
WE as ‘The People’ HATE LeBron James !!!
Saving all my hate when the refs hand Bron the trophy. This is just the league practicing for the real heist.
“knowing his point guards can’t hand with tyreke..”….LOL
understatement of the frekin’ century.
we get beasted at that position all the time.
lakers all day though baby!(ya’ll gon have to take it in blood)
Corey Brewer better be in next year’s Dunk Contest, Stern! And he’ll be using Fisher and Lopez as props.
Who wrote this Smack? Cause it can’t possibly be Austin, as he is known as the ‘writer who won’t EVER admit the mistakes of his favorite players’.
@Dime,
While the PG situation wasn’t the greatest, I think that’s UNC’s main problem came from lack of a consistent outside shooter. Previously you had McCants and Ellington opening things up on the inside. With no shooters teams were able to pack it in and give up the J.
No fastbreak can account for lack of outside shooting. I also think the recruits weren’t as good as projected.
I hate to bring it up but Do the lakers have the best free throw shooting starting five? If thats the case all they need to do is pace, keep the games close, save energy and go all out cannons a-blazing on the last few minutes and close out the game in the free throw line. This would work assuming that their starting five will be the one playing the end of games. the thought of this makes me throw up in my mouth.
So, LeBron actually admitted that he got a superstar call? Is that the first time in NBA history that a star actually admitted that?
Was watching old seasons of NBAXL last night, saw Cabbie repping the Dime crew in the office from back in like 2001-2003… It was cool to put some faces to the names..
What was up with D-Wade for the first 3Q’s vs the Spurs??? I though he was definitely trying to throw the game.. Ok, maybe a lil much but dude was missing shit terribly.. They made a rally in the 4th off of run outs.. But dang..
Well both teams played hard last night..
Seems like Evans is always 1 assist or rebound shy of a tripdoub and hes a ROOKIE.. he’ll figure it out lol
And for the record
Half of Lebrons blocks are goaltends.. ok ok sorry cuz i know some sensitive Lebron luvers be on here so ima change my 50% to 30%.. but i will FIRMLY stick by my 30%..
And i’d also like to point out they quick as a mofo to whistle goaltend on DHoward..
Just sayin..
Hating on a guy with a sick triple double, so now its his fault the refs blow the call.
Question: Why isn’t that reviewable at the end of the game with less than 2 minutes left?
Don’t be hatin Lakeshow, just cause Kobe shot less than 40% from the field and less than 60% from the line.
Seriously though…
As a really big NBA fan, it’s non-calls like that on super duper stars that gives people the reason to think that King Stern has the league rigged for LBJ, Kobe, etc…
Because we all know if that was some D-league/10-day contract guy they are calling that goal-tending 10 times out of 10!
@ Claw
YaaaaawwwwwwNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Why would i be hating?? u think i care MORE about Kobe’s bad shooting night than the fact we won and our bigs BEASTED the competetion??
Silly rabbit.. tricks like Lebron are for kids like you lolololol
Spurs are 8-2 in their last 10 and sporting a decent win streak.
If they beat Orlando tonight…will they finally get some positive blast?
If a tree falls in the forest…does anybody hear it?
Team play over individual success. That’s what San Antonio is about.
Tell me this, that game was closer than it should have been and Gasol shoots 12 of 14, how does he not get the rock and get more shots?
Front line beasted, but the Kings kept it close. Lakers aren’t putting away teams, and I don’t think they can just turn it on come playoff time. This year’s playoffs will be interesting.
at least Lebron manned up and admitted it was a goaltend
@JH…. spurs are fundamentally boring… thats why no one hears about them…. how exciting is duncan banking it in every minute? haha
that being said, i picked them to come outta the west back in october… rj hasn’t done much of anything to help that prediction but i mean… why pick the lakers? its too easy
hopefully the spurs get it together… they got one thing going for em… for the first time in awhile, they can play the underdog card going into april
It was clearly LeBron’s fault that the zebras didn’t blow the whistle. I can’t understand why he didn’t go up and argue the call after. Stupid LeBron, he is such an idiot and a crappy player to boot.
Was this article posted to show Dime is unbiased to Lebron. Post one when the zebras (LOL) don’t give him a hand. I somtimes watch the Wizards replay when he took like 6 steps after the hop step. I can’t wait to see how worse it can get after all the chances they gave them agaisnt Orl last yr. LEBRON MUST WIN THIS YEAR. Also Kevin Durant deserves SERIOUS CONSIDERTION FOR MVP. I know Lebron has to win everything but it would be a little corny for him to win MVP 3x just to say so. While building his LEGACY.
The Media is really guilty for oversaturation & making some people hate him for no reason. He is a phenomenal young player & great for the league. Let people form their own opinion. Every media outlet can’t have him pegged for job purposes.
MVP without the ring isnt complete. Just ask Karl Malone and Barkley
They showing Lakers Warriors from 2000 on nbatv when Jamison( Antawn((An-ton)) not An-toine) gettin sick of hearin that.
Anyways, AJ and Kobe both got 51, but during the game, they were talkin about the off-guard matchup of the next decade bein Kobe vs ……Larry Hughes….Ouch
I remember that K-Dizzle… Larry Hughes was hyped as being Kobe-like during his first few years in the league.