LeBron Gets An Interesting Reception Going Home; Linsanity Is Over… For Now

#Miami Heat #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.18.12 6 years ago 49 Comments
Remember when a LeBron James visit to Cleveland came with an undeniable whiff of potential danger? Not so much now. The fans at the Q last night for Miami’s win were plenty vicious – booing LeBron during pre-game intros and pretty much every time he touched the basketball – but it seems they’re almost over the whole thing. Almost. The Cavs have a bright future to look forward to with Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and this year’s Lottery pick, so for the fans (and the owner) to continue acting like Alicia Silverstone in The Crush over LeBron would be more pathetic than anything … LeBron (28 points) set the tone immediately, getting a steal on the game’s first possession, and the Heat jumped out to an 25-5 lead that featured acrobatic layups by D-Wade (22 points), a couple LBJ bangers that had the basket mics woofing, and Mario Chalmers playing like he just found out Gary Payton is his father … Unintentionally hilarious line of the night from Cavs announcer Austin Carr: “You wanna be the first one to hit that blow.” He was trying to make a boxing parallel but it sounded more like a coke analogy … Miami finished their road trip 5-1. All five wins were by at least 15 points. Crazy … Rudy Gay (20 points) scored six straight points (jumper, bank shot and two free throws) in the final moments after not scoring at all after the halftime break, but still, Dante Cunningham had to tip in his miss with less than a second left to lift Memphis to a one-point win over the Nuggets … On the other side, Corey Brewer had 26… in the second half … Minnesota got a combined 63 points and 29 rebounds from Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic but the best part of their 111-98 W against Houston was this pass from Ricky Rubio (18 points, nine assists) … Al Jefferson played as angry as Al Jefferson ever could, turning the Wizards into a bunch of wood chips in Utah’s 114-100 win. 26 first-half points, 34 and 12 for the game, Big Al and Utah needed this one badly after losing five of their last six … If they schedule a few extra Phoenix/Laker games this year, Kobe might just set the all-time scoring record. The man who hates the Suns went berserk in the second half of L.A.’s 111-99 W last night, scoring 36 on an array of shots (a number of lefty specials too). Dude had Alvin Gentry yelling at his guys in the huddle to man up as if Bean was Medusa, turning people into stone if they dared to test him … And James Harden (25 points) and Kevin Durant (23 points, 10 rebounds) both had big nights in OKC’s easy 23-point win against the Warriors … Keep reading to hear if the shoes still fit for Cinderella …

