LeBron goes Big Worm on the Big Apple with MSG triple-double

Hubris and high self-confidence are about as synonymous with New York City as greasy pizza, but the good folks of NYC really could have taken some advice from Cleveland: Don’t provoke LeBron James. In LBJ’s first game at MSG since he snubbed the Knicks in free agency, the local newspapers were all over LeBron in the morning (“LeChicken,” “LeBum” and “Beach Bum” headlines), and the Garden crowd booed him at night. So all LeBron did was rip their team a new one while putting up a triple-double with 32 points, 11 boards and 10 assists in a Miami rout … In the first half, LeBron iced jumpers in the face of whoever was in front of him, caught a half-court lob from D-Wade that he threw down with his head at the rim, and made his highlight of the night when he left his feet and whipped a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Erick Dampier for an open dunk. It was tied up at halftime, and then LBJ really went off in the third quarter, attacking the basket for buckets and stretching Miami’s lead to double-digits … The fourth quarter was D-Wade’s time to shine (26 pts, 8 rebs, 5 asts, 3 stls, 3 blks), as he blew past the defense for dunks and hit pull-up threes. Miami’s defense shut down the Knicks in the second half, and Joel Anthony deserves a lot of credit for keeping Amar’e Stoudemire (24 pts, 11-28 FG) in check … The crowd was chanting “overrated” at Chris Bosh whenever he went to the line, but he outscored Amar’e, 26-24, and was an efficient 11-19 from the field … Remember when they used to hate Kobe in Philly? Seems like forever ago now, as this year’s trip back home was a coronation. On Thursday Kobe was the star at a ceremony where his old high school gym (Lower Merion H.S.) was named after him, and on Friday his Lakers drew only the second sellout for the Sixers this season. Bothered by that mangled right hand of his, Kobe had just 9 points (3-11 FG), but L.A. still won by a dozen thanks to its defense … With a minute left in the third quarter, Michael Vick strolled into the gym. He walked around the court and took his front-row seat to a standing ovation and “MVP!” chants from the crowd. Even the players on the court noticed. “The whole place went bananas,” Kobe said after the game of Vick’s arrival … Dime’s Aron Phillips was in New Orleans for the Hornets/Jazz game, as a guest of Jordan Brand for the launch of Chris Paul’s new signature CP3.IV shoe. While the highly anticipated CP/Deron Williams matchup didn’t really materialize into anything memorable — CP had 11 points and 10 dimes, Deron had 10 points and 5 assists as N.O. won easily — the most interesting action was off the court … There was a fan wearing a D-Will jersey who got a pie in the face during a timeout. Either he was a plant, or dude was legitimately pissed off. Then it got real weird, as Aaron Gray sneaked into the crowd and asked if the guy was going to eat the rest of it … Two weeks after he had elbow surgery that was supposed to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, Joe Johnson was back on the court for the Hawks, posting 16 points and 8 assists in their win over Charlotte. Almost zero fanfare for Joe’s accomplishment, though; if Brett Favre had done something like that, he would have had a parade thrown for him with Trent Dilfer as the grand marshal … Other stat lines from Friday: Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry scored 18 points apiece as Dallas beat Phoenix in a game Steve Nash left in the first quarter with a stinger and didn’t return; LaMarcus Aldridge posted 36 points, 10 boards and 5 blocks as Portland edged Minnesota, while Mike Beasley scored 33 in the loss; Andrea Bargnani dropped 32 points in Toronto’s win over New Jersey; Blake Griffin had 24 points and 17 rebounds as the Clippers smashed Detroit; Kevin Durant scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma City past Sacramento; Kyle Lowry went for 17 points, 18 dimes and 5 steals as Houston beat Memphis; and Danny Granger put up 30 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks to lead Indiana past Cleveland … In the ESPN studio during the Heat/Knicks game, Hannah Storm introduced the Pacers/Cavs highlight by saying Cleveland was “looking to make it 10 losses in a row.” So they’re trying to lose games? That explains a lot — and remember they did the same thing in ’02-03 when they were trying to make sure they got LeBron in the Lottery. Who’s the target this time, Jared Sullinger? … We’re out like tanking in December …