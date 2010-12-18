LeBron goes Big Worm on the Big Apple with MSG triple-double

Hubris and high self-confidence are about as synonymous with New York City as greasy pizza, but the good folks of NYC really could have taken some advice from Cleveland: Don’t provoke LeBron James. In LBJ’s first game at MSG since he snubbed the Knicks in free agency, the local newspapers were all over LeBron in the morning (“LeChicken,” “LeBum” and “Beach Bum” headlines), and the Garden crowd booed him at night. So all LeBron did was rip their team a new one while putting up a triple-double with 32 points, 11 boards and 10 assists in a Miami rout … In the first half, LeBron iced jumpers in the face of whoever was in front of him, caught a half-court lob from D-Wade that he threw down with his head at the rim, and made his highlight of the night when he left his feet and whipped a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Erick Dampier for an open dunk. It was tied up at halftime, and then LBJ really went off in the third quarter, attacking the basket for buckets and stretching Miami’s lead to double-digits … The fourth quarter was D-Wade’s time to shine (26 pts, 8 rebs, 5 asts, 3 stls, 3 blks), as he blew past the defense for dunks and hit pull-up threes. Miami’s defense shut down the Knicks in the second half, and Joel Anthony deserves a lot of credit for keeping Amar’e Stoudemire (24 pts, 11-28 FG) in check … The crowd was chanting “overrated” at Chris Bosh whenever he went to the line, but he outscored Amar’e, 26-24, and was an efficient 11-19 from the field … Remember when they used to hate Kobe in Philly? Seems like forever ago now, as this year’s trip back home was a coronation. On Thursday Kobe was the star at a ceremony where his old high school gym (Lower Merion H.S.) was named after him, and on Friday his Lakers drew only the second sellout for the Sixers this season. Bothered by that mangled right hand of his, Kobe had just 9 points (3-11 FG), but L.A. still won by a dozen thanks to its defense … With a minute left in the third quarter, Michael Vick strolled into the gym. He walked around the court and took his front-row seat to a standing ovation and “MVP!” chants from the crowd. Even the players on the court noticed. “The whole place went bananas,” Kobe said after the game of Vick’s arrival … Dime’s Aron Phillips was in New Orleans for the Hornets/Jazz game, as a guest of Jordan Brand for the launch of Chris Paul’s new signature CP3.IV shoe. While the highly anticipated CP/Deron Williams matchup didn’t really materialize into anything memorable — CP had 11 points and 10 dimes, Deron had 10 points and 5 assists as N.O. won easily — the most interesting action was off the court … There was a fan wearing a D-Will jersey who got a pie in the face during a timeout. Either he was a plant, or dude was legitimately pissed off. Then it got real weird, as Aaron Gray sneaked into the crowd and asked if the guy was going to eat the rest of it … Two weeks after he had elbow surgery that was supposed to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, Joe Johnson was back on the court for the Hawks, posting 16 points and 8 assists in their win over Charlotte. Almost zero fanfare for Joe’s accomplishment, though; if Brett Favre had done something like that, he would have had a parade thrown for him with Trent Dilfer as the grand marshal … Other stat lines from Friday: Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry scored 18 points apiece as Dallas beat Phoenix in a game Steve Nash left in the first quarter with a stinger and didn’t return; LaMarcus Aldridge posted 36 points, 10 boards and 5 blocks as Portland edged Minnesota, while Mike Beasley scored 33 in the loss; Andrea Bargnani dropped 32 points in Toronto’s win over New Jersey; Blake Griffin had 24 points and 17 rebounds as the Clippers smashed Detroit; Kevin Durant scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma City past Sacramento; Kyle Lowry went for 17 points, 18 dimes and 5 steals as Houston beat Memphis; and Danny Granger put up 30 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks to lead Indiana past Cleveland … In the ESPN studio during the Heat/Knicks game, Hannah Storm introduced the Pacers/Cavs highlight by saying Cleveland was “looking to make it 10 losses in a row.” So they’re trying to lose games? That explains a lot — and remember they did the same thing in ’02-03 when they were trying to make sure they got LeBron in the Lottery. Who’s the target this time, Jared Sullinger? … We’re out like tanking in December …
The Rockets looking better with Lowry then Brooks. Maybe Brooks is too much of a liability on D…
That Miami/New York was somewhat of a letdown. They kept it very interesting in the first half as they were tied up halftime. But after that things got REAL bad for the Knicks as LeBron and Wade TORCHED them. New York couldn’t even keep pace and their was nothing they really could have done about it.
So glad to have Joe Jeezy back in the lineup waaayy earlier than expected. It was rumored here in Atlanta that he wasn’t gonna return at least until New Year’s. Hopefully he can get back to all-star form soon even though I know it’s gonna take awhile.
What the hell happened to the Jazz? They got NUKED by the Hornets last night with CP3 having a very pedestrian game.
Shout out to the 76ers. Doug Collins got them boys going hard every game and making teams earn their victories against them. Spencer Hawes is really starting to come into his own and is making a major contribution to the way that team has been playing as of late. Hopefully he can keep it up.
lechicken right new york?
he straight killed your squad dont cry that he liked miami better
people dont understand make him mad and your get burned how many times this has to happen before people catch on
Heat in for a rought schedule this week. They should beat the Wizards tonite, but then Dallas, Phoenix and the Lakers on Christmas. Can’t wait for that Chritmas game, Go HEAT!!!!
damn it looks like all the booing is making bron play harder haha – he should just play villain just for the added edge. the behind the back dime to dampier was money
now how about that spinning lay-up of blake griffin….
No mention of bargnani slammin on the Nets’ starting frontcourt?
If it was Blake Griffin with the dunk everyone would have tented pants, show some love to the big man
Bron is kinda like Cristiano Ronaldo…Player who they hate hard, but it only brings best outa him.
Did Blake Griffin miss any of top tens this season?
T-Mac’s face after that “around the world” was pricless
Is there some kind of “anti Mark Jackson” facebook page I can join? What will it take for ESPN to get rid of that a–wipe?
I’m not sure if this booing thing is working NYC, Cleveland?
Lebron entered the game at MSG shooting 37% from 16-23 ft (i.e. midrange) for the season, with Dwayne Wade being leading man during the the Heats 10 game win streak (while shooting 60% from the field).
Well guess what happened? In yesterdays game Lebron actually shot 78% from midrange and 14-23 overall, while Wade shot 9-22. Lebron barely missed a jumper or three pointer last night.
Mmmhhhh. Cleveland and NY are you listening?
Now of course, Lebron has been booed everywhere he goes and shot that poor mid-range percentage, but it’s obvious the scorned Cavaliers and Da Wanna be scorned Knicks crowd and media have taken this a little more personal than other cites, and Lebron seemed to take notice.
And of course Wade and Bosh also had good games with 26 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assist, 3 stls, 3 blks for Wade and 26 points, 7 rebs on 11-19 shooting for Bosh.
Now Knick fans are panicking, saying “Get rid of D’Antoni cause he plays no defense”. WTF Now Knick fans are getting picky? Be happy with what you have now (after “15 years of irrelevance” as Dan LeBetard would say) and let the season play itself out.
yao is out for the year. that’s terrible news. time to lose all that weigh maybe oden and yao both balooned up to 300+ pounds at one point and that’s not good for your body to gain weight that fast.
miami played a great second half vs the knicks.
and was it facial night in the nba? seemed like every game had at least one nasty facial
So now the streak is 11 ,,, The haters soon will be out of excuses ,,,
blake griffin is a BEAST.thats all imma say.my lakers getting back on track.
wowza…i hope they gave the refs the game ball after that ny mia game…they def got jebron’s balls in their mouth fo sho
If my memory serves me right, Delonte made Lebron mad and he quit …
@Lee — Your “memory,” or an unconfirmed rumor you heard?
Where’s QQ at?
He must have a boner with all the moves the Magic made today
@Alex
Probably because he barely left the ground when he dunked lol. But a dunk on 2 defenders is still impressive no matter how high you jump. Props to Bargnani.
I guess only bums can get 32, 11 and 10. People just refuse to learn. Heckle LeBron and you get torched. Way to go New York!
KingJames TripleDbl was easy…. NY has no D at all…. 11 In a Row GoHeat!!!!
12 in a Row Go Hea!!!
Why have people not learned to leave the stars alone. Especially NY who already had MJ and Reggie torch them over hecklers. And if they saw what happened in last years playoffs in the CHI vs CLE series, LBJ burned us because Pete Myers and Noah started pissing off Lebron. Then CLE does it like they didnt know what would happen. I’ll be in the UC when the Bulls play MIA, im going to do everything in my power to stop those fools from booing Wade and Lebron. But our crowds are usually full of rich white people, they didnt even bother to cheer the during playoff game i went to and we won last year.
Damn! Miami fans feelin themselves hard today.
Lol.
Little history lessons for y’all slurpin on the 32 pt triple double.
Didn’t Bron do 52, 11 and 10 on the Knicks last season without DWade and Bosh?
Fools actin like he put on the show cuz they was booin.
He did it cuz it’s the Mecca. NYC. Kobe did 61, Mike did 55 on his comeback.
Back to reality. If I had told you the Heat beat the Knicks in December and LBJ, Flash and Bosh put up 84, would you even blink?
Nobody panicking, nobody stressin. It’s one game.
All the Heat fans that got SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much to say during this streak, PLEASE don’t disappear when they gotta face the elite squads.
To Laker fans – somebody who been watchin games lemme know how Bynum lookin. I’m outta the continent right now and haven’t seen a game since dude came back.
Still in awe how Lebron had this team winning 60+ games. What a talent. He still needs to get better & some more Paul Pierce in his game. Develop more so he could really be the best when it’s all said in done. Kobe doesn’t have to much left in him. The league is going to miss it’s ambassadors. KG,Kobe,Duncan,Shaq,Sugar Ray,Nash,Vince,TMac,A.I..
I love a lot of the new talent but those are big shoes to fill.