LeBron James Going To Cavs According To…Caroline’s Cupcakes

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.07.14 4 years ago

NBA free agency this summer took an odd turn over the weekend in the continuing need to figure out just where LeBron James might sign as a free agent. When Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh opted out, everyone just assumed they had a plan in place to return to Miami with LeBron. but after James’ agent, Rich Paul, started fielding offers from other teams, even a cupcake shop got in on the breaking news.

Caroline’s Cupcakes is located in Jackson Township, Ohio, about an hour south of of where Cleveland sits nestled along the southern rim of Lake Erie. The cupcake shop is also a hotbed of breaking news about LeBron James’ continued free agency. By way of the fine folks at Uproxx, comes the news Caroline’s Cupcakes broke that LeBron’s headed back to Cleveland:

Post by Caroline's Cupcakes.

The best part of all this comes when you think about Caroline’s Cupcakes somehow getting the scoop before Yahoo’s omnipresent Adrian Wojnarowski, or ESPN’s BREAKING NEWS — though not really — correspondent Chris Broussard. We can’t think of anything better than Caroline’s Cupcakes unveiling the news LeBron will return to Cleveland before any other outlet…if it was true.

Unfortunately for the basketball public, ‘Bron hasn’t made his decision yet, and neither have his teammates in Miami, but we really hope Caroline’s Cupcakes keeps digging and gets to the truth — hopefully with some frosting, too.

(Many thanks to Uproxx for bringing this to our attention)

Who will break the LeBron news first?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2014 Free AgencyCaroline's CupcakesCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP