LeBron James Going To Cavs According To…Caroline’s Cupcakes

NBA free agency this summer took an odd turn over the weekend in the continuing need to figure out just where LeBron James might sign as a free agent. When Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh opted out, everyone just assumed they had a plan in place to return to Miami with LeBron. but after James’ agent, Rich Paul, started fielding offers from other teams, even a cupcake shop got in on the breaking news.

Caroline’s Cupcakes is located in Jackson Township, Ohio, about an hour south of of where Cleveland sits nestled along the southern rim of Lake Erie. The cupcake shop is also a hotbed of breaking news about LeBron James’ continued free agency. By way of the fine folks at Uproxx, comes the news Caroline’s Cupcakes broke that LeBron’s headed back to Cleveland:

The best part of all this comes when you think about Caroline’s Cupcakes somehow getting the scoop before Yahoo’s omnipresent Adrian Wojnarowski, or ESPN’s BREAKING NEWS — though not really — correspondent Chris Broussard. We can’t think of anything better than Caroline’s Cupcakes unveiling the news LeBron will return to Cleveland before any other outlet…if it was true.

Unfortunately for the basketball public, ‘Bron hasn’t made his decision yet, and neither have his teammates in Miami, but we really hope Caroline’s Cupcakes keeps digging and gets to the truth — hopefully with some frosting, too.

