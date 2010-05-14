LeBron Gone, Celtics headed to Eastern Conference Finals

Nitpick all you want on LeBron James‘ game last night — and please believe there are thousands of nitpickers doing that exact thing right now — but first try to look at the big picture. Yeah, LBJ had way too many turnovers. Yeah, he probably should never pass the ball to Anderson Varejao in a clutch situation. Yeah, his jumper was off. And most importantly, his team lost, again falling short of an NBA championship. But the man put up 27 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals on the road against a defense that wasn’t giving anything away easy. LeBron played a hell of a game, but all you’re going to hear about are the 9 turnovers and the fact that the Cavs conceded the game earlier than they should have, deciding not to foul when they were down nine in the final minute … The story of the first half was Mo Williams, who came out balling like Isiah Thomas in ’89 with strong drives to the cup and pull-up jumpers. Mo dropped 20 points before halftime while the Cavs were getting every single borderline call, but even then they were still behind on the scoreboard. The biggest play of the first half came in the last minute, when Ray Allen drove and hit a cutting Tony Allen, who went almost horizontal and banged on Antawn Jamison something nasty. It was something out of D-Wade‘s playbook … Cleveland briefly took the lead at the start of the second half, but then Kevin Garnett (22 pts, 12 rebs) started getting buckets like he was back in Minnesota. Rajon Rondo (21 pts, 12 asts, 5 stls) opened the fourth quarter with a scoop shot to put the Celtics up double-digits, and it looked like Boston was gonna cruise: Mo had completely lost his legs by that point (two points in the second half, and every one of his J’s was short), Shaq was just too slow to keep up (although he did almost kill Kendrick Perkins when by falling on him), and Jamison was laughably terrible. (Tweet from @bandwagonknick: “Antawn’s been so awful I keep expecting Blatche & McGee to enter the game at the next timeout.”) … LeBron knocked down back-to-back threes to cut the lead to four early in the fourth, but on maybe the most important possession of the game he dribbled off his leg, Rondo turned it into a layup, and the Cavs never got any closer. With about eight minutes left ESPN ran the inevitable “Cleveland Sports Tragedies” montage, and a few minutes later, ‘Sheed hit a corner three and KG got a fast-break dunk for the dagger. LeBron tried to take over after that, but even Mike Eruzione knew it was a lost cause … The post-game scene typified what this series was all about. The Celtics won, good for them, but this was all about LeBron. The cameras stuck to him while he did the Orlando 180 and shook everybody’s hand in the greater Boston area, and stuck with him as he whipped his Cleveland jersey off the moment he hit the tunnel … In Garnett’s post-game interview, he said that he told LeBron to hang in there, and that he definitely knows what he’s going through. We brought it up earlier this week, but now that LBJ has seen another title shot fall through, we’ll ask: Do you feel bad for him? Do you feel bad for LeBron the same way we felt bad for KG and Kidd and Barkley and Iverson when they would fall short? … Most ridiculous Twitter post of the month, courtesy Terrence Williams (@TheRealTWill): “They should of let the nets play in the playoffs at lease we would compete more then these damn teams.” That deserves a nationwide “C’mon son!” … Some of the Dime crew has been in L.A. this week on business. Yesterday we saw Magic Johnson walking by the Magic Johnson statue in front of Staples Center. That’s got to be a cool feeling — unless you’re Thurman Thomas and your statue looks like THIS … We’re out like Mike Brown …
turrible turrible coaching display by smart brother
LeBron won’t leave…not on such a sour note… not when it’ll make him look like a quitter…not when it’ll seem like he’s giving up on his teamates, and most of all, his hometown of Akron. I could only imagine the hate fans in Cleveland would feel if he left the team, effectively turning the Cavs from a #1 seed to a mediocre team, at best.
post-game KG is hilarious
“my bad i is sweatin all over the place”
I think Garnett stole Jamison’s soul. And don’t down play the fact that the Cavs just gave up… there was a friggin minute left. I’ve seen Tmac go for 13 in 33 sec. Don’t downplay that by looking at Bron’s friggin stats… THEY GAVE UP.
Props to Bron and his pretty triple dip. But yeah… 9 turnovers won’t get you the W.
But the biggest props… To SHEED. For stepping up. KG was a BEAST. For Tony Allen bringing the intensity. And to the city of BOSTON for rocking the shit out of the garden. The Celtics are going to be over shadowed.. but you know what… They played like Champions. They played with heart. And they brought it.
Now let the speculation circus begin…. oh hey, look at that… the playoffs are still going on. :)
cavs go to a big pile of hot gahbage if lebron leaves…and i think this is a good scenario for him to leave besides the elbow which hes not makin excuses for…he had a monster game(besides the TOs) and no1 else came remotely close to steppin up in the second half.
Have u seen this?
MISSING PERSON ALERT: LeBron Raymone James, Cleveland, OH – Age 25 D.O.B. 12/30/84. Reported missing 5/11/10. Last seen being taken to school by Rajon Rondo (Boston Celtics). Not heard from since Nike stopped running puppet commercials. Last seen in false NBA crown. James may be in need of medical attention for his elbow. …Any info helping authorities find LeBron or his game, contact 1-800-FAKE-MVP!
And the “King” nickname gets dropped in 3,2,1…Yes, he had a triple double, and he played a solid game, but he obviously needs to develop a post game, no question. This is what separates Kobe from him. Kobe worked with Hakeem to develop that. Not saying Lebron isn’t capable of that, but the time is now for him. Right now his career is tracking towards Wilt, an athletic freak who revolutionized the game, but only won one title. No more MJ comparisons either. Lebron is the best regular season player in the game. Kobe is the better overall player, I think that much is clear after tonight.
Got a new nickname for Lebron. Imma start referring to him as “Matisyahu” cause he’s still a King Without a Crown.
I just enjoy seeing lebronze lose and struggle for some reason….
Blizz… that was hilarious. :) Such a great night. I picked the Cavs to win again… and couldn’t be happier at being wrong.
All praises to the Celtics. I was wrong. I thought it was the Spurs peaking in April when it was really Boston.
The game made me reminisce on how good Rasheed Wallace was. High basketball IQ, emotion for the game, and the (sad part) unfulfilled potential to be one of the greats. He is still, though, one of my all time favorite players.
The game also made me realize that I was once a fan of the Celtics and only became a Jazz fan when the original Big Three were all retired.
Welcome back to the 80s fellas. Boston versus LA for the NBA championship.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers:
92: I will skip meals to watch basketball games.
Oh… and I know imma be a postin fool today… but…
DAYUM!!! Tony Allen posterized the hell out of Jamison with the dunk of the playoffs!
Don’t let that shit go unchecked. That was filthy.
lebron is a bum. he made a triple double look effortless b/c….it was effortless. he gave up. he didnt show any heart at all.
his dunk in the last 2min was so half-assed it was straight out of vince carter’s playbook. you know whenever bron gets an open dunk he tries to rip the rim off. bron is a bum.
my theory is that him and dwade started texting each other that they’re gona go to the same team this summer.
LMAO # 1
Good Undercover Brother reference lol
@ Bizz
Cold bruh.. cold.. but funny..
@ DIME
Whoever wrote that sounded so sad.. you even sounded like you were reaching out to him to assure him.. What if i said your boy played liked he held back?? What if i said it looked like he threw that game?? Those turnovers were bonkers.. Thats all ima say for now..
BUT what i will stick with in the real world is the fact that Boston just had too many mismatches for the Cavs.. KG had free reign all series.. Lebron can only guard ONE players so since he took Pierce out you got Ray Allen abusing Anthony Parker and Rondo MURKING Williams.. Tony Allen made BIG contributions off the bench.. The Celtics knew what they could get out Cleveland and they did it to a T..
The Cavs looked so sloppy on the other hand.. A veteran team who dont where they gettin they buckets from?? Too suspect or the coaching is that bad.. At least Mo did what he could do to keep it competetive in the first half..
But series MVP gotta goto Rondo.. did it again..
And bigups to Lebron on his near Quadruple Double.. hmmmmmmm dude was super careless..
End of the road for Shaq! Anderson Vagina sure getting a lot of touches in the 4th!
I don’t feel sorry for Lebron, it is part of the process to greatness. He must endure losing before the people can embrace him as a champion.
“All the King’s shooters and the Kings men, couldn’t help Bronie make the Finals again.”
…Go Magic
LMAO @ Bizz
LeGone! Now all we have to do is prepare for a shitload of LeBron free agency speculation articles…
Damn early SMACK. DIME must have started writing the moment they saw LBJ’s “gameface” or whatever you wanna call it. Only the back-to-back 3’s would’ve made you doubt the doubt, but that was it for LeBron – just a lot of heat checks from 3, nothing more…
When Sheed shows more fire than any player on the other team, including LeBrokenElbow, you know it’s over.
That overgrown MONKEY (Shaq) fail to, “Win a Ring for The King.”
Damn… ESPN is rolling the “All of Cleveland’s Big Losses” clip like it’s going out of style. I feel bad for the people of Cleveland… putting up with all the free agent talk… NY shamelessly jocking for your player for years now… and of course… all that damn losing.
How could you even live there. Sheesh. :)
The NBA quick and dirty re-cap is fucking cold check this gem out
“James is eligible to opt out of his contract this summer, a move that would make the two-time MVP – and zero-time NBA champion – a free agent and set off a scramble for his services from New York to Los Angeles and, of course, back in Cleveland”
Dime hasn’t got the balls for the cold facts, but damn i expected Celtics by a blow-out or a Cavs win, if it was close LeBron was gonna will them to the win – for fucks sake he put 25 pts in a row on Sheed’s Pistons. what next because the Cavs won’t have cap space, don’t have anything worth trading, jamison is never goinig to be the same and Shaq is too old.
Unless they win the Lottery they are fucked.
Well done Celtics
LeBron is LeAving Cleveland…
…only to instill false hope upon another franchise.
That douche made such a point of shaking hands with everyone he even shook hands with the luggage loaders before boarding the team jet
LeBron started it. He was always shamelessly dreaming and thinking aloud about New York.
Wonder what happened to that lone Celtics’ fan watching in Quicken Loans…
That is a monster game from the “King”, he nearly had a quadruple double.
Now the East
LOL at people trying to prove Kobe “cares more” than LeBron by bringing up that Kobe trained with Hakeem to improve his post game. Kobe was 13-14 years into his career before he went to Hakeem. And you’re hating on LeBron for not doing it right now? People want LeBron to do everything perfectly when he’s only 25. Kobe is into his 30s and he still has flaws.
@hahns — “lebron is a bum. he made a triple double look effortless b/c….it was effortless. he gave up. he didnt show any heart at all. his dunk in the last 2min was so half-assed it was straight out of vince carter’s playbook. you know whenever bron gets an open dunk he tries to rip the rim off. bron is a bum.”
That is the dumbest fucking post I’ve ever seen, and I was here for the 200-comment HateFest on LeBron the other day. What “bum” can drop 27-19-10 in a playoff game on the road? Funny how J-Kidd gets a 10-10-10 triple double and everybody slurps his balls, but LeBron damn near goes 30-20-10 and gets no credit. Bullshit.
As far as the “half-assed” dunk, you obviously don’t watch much basketball. When a team is trying to come back, you don’t do needless stuff like hang on the rim and expend your energy making a dunk as powerful as possible. The two points are in the book, get back on the ground and play D. No point in trying to tear down the rim to satisfy morons such as hahns. But obviously anything LeBron did today would be hated on. Fuckwad.
^^^ Yeah i agree can we stop with the Kobe comparisons?? I mean Kobe asked (ok maybe DEMANDED lol) for a superior cast and only made it to the Finals 2, possibly 3 years in a row..
Lebron didnt even make the Eastern Finals with the deepest team in the L..
Lets be real about what a winner really is.. Regular season dont count.. The real season starts in April.. unless you a Clipper fan.. or someone who just likes players..
Gotta say, LOVE the comments flowing here. On one hand I am a renowned LBJ hater, but damn, dude looks like somebody stole his dog or somethin’. He has had that lame assed prima donna act on FAR too long, and making foolish assd comments before the biggest game of your playoff career makes no sense. I don’t want to hear that he is young, HE IS A SEVEN YEAR VETERAN, cut it out. Cleveland mortgaged the farm to win this year and now they are in rough waters, Shaq is too old, as is Z (Bet he wishes he’d a signed w/ the Magic now, right???), Mo is a buster, as is Moon and West. What next, yall???
@LakeShow84 — Deepest team in the League? Yeah, Jamison and Shaq were AWESOME tonight. Mo Williams was a BEAST in the 2nd half. Hickson, Moon, Delonte, Varejao and Parker were out there ballin …
What the fuck were you watching? LeBron played the second half completely by himself.
OH, and David Stern is FUCKIN’ HEATED with his refs for not pushing his cash cow back to Cleveland for a game 7. Wanna bet he gets in their shit behind closed doors? That cat is the WORST!
@hahn…couldnt have said it better myself.its pretty crazy to see how someone can hate a player so much that they discredit his ability smh you would think lebron fucked his mom or something lol is that what happened hahn, upset bout that aaww haha…anyways im not even a lebron fan but respect that man…you dont grab near 20 rebounds with out heart…only this is he was tryna do too much which resulted in the TO’s
Jordan won his 1st championship in his 7th year, but LeBron gets hated on because he hasn’t won yet in his 7th year? That’s crazy. Nevermind that LeBron led his team to the Finals three years before Jordan made his first Finals. People either have short-ass memories in here, or I’m arguing with a bunch of kids who are just too young to know any better.
i meant @jimmyjack
I bet Antawn Jamison is LOVING this. He played like shit, but nobody is bothered about him because we’re all talking about LeBron. Way to sneak under the radar Antawn.
Did yall see Rasheed try to dunk off of a drop-step, ON somebody? He got fouled, but he got off his feet WAY quicker than I thought he could.
Mike Brown is terrible.
So is Antawn Jamison. I’d personally rather have Diana Taurasi…
LeBron come to Newark. Win a chip, then head to Brooklyn. Bring Shaq with you to backup Brook. And contingent upon the draft pick, convince management to trade Devin Harris for a real championship piece.
The Knicks are TERRIBLE. And they have absolutely NO championship pieces.
@ JimmyJack
Yeah you right bruh.. but i didnt see you on here when they were winning talking about how thin they TRULY were right?? Once he loses again its back to the supporting cast shit right??
Once again for people who just talkin..
Mo Williams/Delonte West
Parker/West/Gibson*
James/Moon
Jamison/Varejao/Hickson/Powe
Shaq/Big Z
Plus you can mix and match all over that roster.. LBJ, West, Jamison, Parker, Hickson can all play at least 2 positions as well.. ill minus Gibson out and say they got TWELVE players that can get tick and contribute.. Get the F outta here with that shit.. i mightve even forgot someone..
And Mo kept them in the game in the first half while Lebron was throwing passes to the other team.. What Mo shouldve scored 40?? Nah thats the MVP’s job..
Kill that shit.. admit he didnt get it done when he shouldve.. CLE has no excuses right now.. deep ass squad with homecourt throughout and the 2x MVP..
NO EXCUSES
@LakeShow84 — I thought we covered this the other day. Again, ON PAPER the Cavs do have a deep lineup. And they did handle there business in the regular season. I’m not arguing with you about that.
But IN THE PLAYOFFS that deep roster didn’t pull their weight. They didn’t play like they did in the regular season. So therefore how good they are on paper means shit.
Let me put it to you this way: If Ron Artest goes out against Phoenix and shoots 4-for-45 in the series and you guys lose, does it fuckin matter that he’s a former DPOY and he’s a good player on paper. NO. Because he played like shit in that series. It’s about what you’re doing RIGHT NOW, and right now LeBron’s supporting cast didn’t do their jobs.
lol this was funny
LeBron single-handedly carried arguably the worst team in the NBA to the doorstep of the conference semi’s. Don’t believe me? How many Cavaliers would start not for the Lakers, not the Magic, not even the Suns, but for Golden State? That’s right, Golden State, and the answer is NONE other than LeBron. Check it out:
F: Antawn or Anthony Randolph? Close today, not close a year from today, but Randolph either way.
C: Shaq or Andris? Sorry big fella, Beidrins is a walking double-double +3 blocks and you’re not anymore.
SG: Anthony Parker or Monta? Don’t make me laugh.
PG: Mo or Steph? Steph now does every night what Mo does only on his best nights.
OK, the Cavs are deep, right? Uh, no…
6th man: Delonte or Corey Maggette? Please…
Keep in mind that my Warriors SUCK and needed plenty of lucky bounces to win 25 games this season (sell, Cohan, please sell!!!!). What LeBron has accomplished in the past two seasons, playing basically one on five every night, is astounding, he is hands-down the best player in the game.
I am so proud of Lebron! Dude actually shook hands with the winning team! What a difference a year makes.
Who knows maybe a year from now, The People will be rooting for you.
For the record, if Shaq is on your team, I am a born-again Lebron-Hater!
LOL @ LakeShow84 – when you posted to stop the Kobe-LeBron comparisons, it went straight to a Jordan-LeBron comparison.
@ JimmyJack – if only LeBron had the same never-give-up spirit…
Could we please STOP THE FUCKIN’ COMPARISONS ALREADY?!
Think Cleveland fans need another public apology from Antawn Jamison – similar to what he did in Washington.
Over the last 5-6 minutes of the game, I saw LeBron really attack the Celtic defense maybe 4 or 5 times. The rest of the time, he was either turning the ball over or passing to other players.
The stats are monstrous and his teammates didn’t help and the Celtic defense was terrific… but with the game within reach, James’ decision-making just seemed strangely passive to me.
@ peter, you make a very good point.
The game was within reach, Lebron got his team within 4. Lebron was about to soar into greatness, we were about to witness Lebron greatness. After those shots, Lebron pulled a Chris Webber for the rest of the game!
LeBron’s legacy is not at stake. The guy is 25 years old and probably has another decade of NBA playing left. Plus, he gets to choose a new team (if he wants one) this summer. I would even say Steve Nash’s legacy is on the line more than LeBron. He is near the end of his career. LeBron stll has much upside.
This is becomin overkill now. People are acting like LeBron will never do anything else of note in the NBA. Stop it with the sensationalism. He is a great talent. He does need a better coach, a better system, and a decreased ego. But he still has time to get it together.
Dime forums have apparently become a forum for the most ridiculous posts. It appears the average age of people on this forum is below the school leaving age. I used to enjoy this site for its readers comments but now they are just getting pathetic!!
@ peter – nice one. And don’t forget the coaching, Nellie is waaaay better than Brownie.
Welcome to reality, lebron. Now, ditch the Cavs and continue the Cleveland’s tradition of sports futility.
@peter, #38…
spot on. he carried a weak cast two years in a row and thats including the coach. and when he gets to the post season the team gets exposed and he takes the heat. the cleavland team sucked and so does mike brown.
but saying that, if you gave that team D-wade instead of bron i think things would have been different.
Lebron Haters win another one against the Lebron Apologists.
It’s amazing how it goes right to the supporting cast when they lose. Pretty pathetic if you ask me.
@ Jimmyjack you’re the worst. Bring up the triple double.. totally over look the 9… count em now… NINE turnovers… with number 9 being the WORST… crunch time… game on the brink of getting out of hand.. and against a worthy defender… HIS FRIGGIN LEG.
Get off the Bron defense for a second and just breath it in… facts is facts… Bron… the Cavs… DIDN’T GET IT DONE… aint no excuses… aint no stats gonna shake that. Where was this ‘WORST SUPPORTING CAST EVAR’ when they were bustin ass with the best record in the L?… where were all these apologists screaming about the supporting cast then??? Oh… that’s right… they were eagerly awaiting the Kobe vs. Bron finals with the rest of us… PUH LEEZE.
Like I said Wednesday morning… “W” or nothing. Plain and simple. All the rest of the talk can go some where.
Bron lost.. but he got a triple double…NO… fuck that shit… it’s BRON LOST. No less… no more. There ain’t no “but” in LOST.
Maybe next year buddy. Until then… it’s STILL A LOSS. Take your excuses to New York, New Jersey, Chicago… who gives a shit… there’s still a championship to be won this season.
SMH @ the Thurmam Thomas statue :-(
And just one more thing… all this Lebron this… Lebron that shit… The Cavs didn’t have this… they didn’t do that…. get off that shit too and give credit where credit is due…
The CELTICS waxed that ass.
I’ll be more than happy to admit that I picked the Cavs to win it when the playoffs started. I had the Cavs and Lakers in the finals at the beginning of the season. Which I’m sure.. almost everyone had.
How many had the Celts?????
Now… give credit where credit is due dammit. They showed up and took care of business.