LeBron Has Been Officially Replaced In Cleveland

This seems fitting. After Nike’s new commercial spot dropped today featuring LeBron James‘ iconic “We Are All Witnesses” banner falling to the ground, tomorrow morning a new one will be installed in its place by Sherwin-Williams. Celebrating its presence in the Cleveland community for nearly 150 years, the new 10-story, 1.3-ton billboard on the side of the Landmark Office Towers on Ontario Street (which is also Sherwin-Williams’ global headquarters where they employ approximately 2,000 people) will begin installation at 7:00am and finish 12 hours later – the day before the Cavs’ home opener against the Celtics.

As you can see above, the new billboard features a black and white photograph of the Cleveland skyline, and reads, “Our Home Since 1866. Our Pride Forever.”

“Seven simple words – ‘Our Home Since 1866. Our Pride Forever’ – help us capture, harness and crystallize a powerful, energizing message that Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are not only the best locations in the nation, but our community is one of the best locations in the world,” says Christopher M. Connor, chairman and CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company. “Sherwin-Williams’ 144-year commitment to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio demonstrates why we are filled with pride and honored to be part of this great community.”

Check out the new banner by the numbers:

5 – The new banner ranks in the Top 5 largest vinyl-mesh wall banners in the U.S.

25,000 – The total square footage of material that was sewn together for the banner (110-feet tall x 210-feet wide)

3,780 – The number of people who could fill the banner

33 – The number of hours it took an industrial printer to fabricate 14 vinyl-mesh panels

100 – The number of hours it took a 10-person sewing crew to transform the 14 panels into one giant banner

50 – The number of gallons of ink it took to print the four-color banner

2,600 – The weight of the banner in pounds (i.e. 1.3 tons)

12 – The number of people needed to fold and move the banner

35 – The number of Utah high school football players needed to haul the banner off a truck and spread it across their football field so the crew could conduct a final inspection

1,785 – The number of miles the banner traveled from Utah to Cleveland

15 – The total number of people spent that 300 hours creating, manufacturing, transporting and installing the banner

Below, check out a time lapse video chronicling the making and installation of the new banner.

What do you think?

