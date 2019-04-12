LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ School Is Showing Encouraging Early Results

Getty Image

When LeBron James opened his “I Promise” school in the summer of 2018, a public school in Akron that is operated by the school district and serves children from low-income families who were at risk of not even graduating grade school, there was a mix of joy and skepticism. The school is pristine, as are its resources, but many of the children admitted through a lottery were thought to already be a lost a cause. Early results, per the New York Times, show the opposite.

The NYT reports that 90 percent of the initial class of third and fourth grade students at the I Promise school “met or exceeded individual growth goals in reading or math,” a number that beats many of their fellow students in schools across the district.

From the article: