LeBron: I Won’t Try To Out-Do Kobe

Once Kobe stepped off the floor after dicing the Knicks for 61 points, the next thought through everyone’s head was what LeBron would do when he took centerstage at MSG tonight.

But LBJ isn’t trying to one-up Kobe. He’s saying that he’s focused on getting a W. Truth is, I believe that he’s not going to gun for the record. When James came to New York earlier this year, the crowd was itching for James to do anything. But he had a really quiet night, exploding for one monster block on a break and one big finish.

“Kobe Bryant’s performance was unbelievable. I watched every last second of it and he won the game,” James said Wednesday night. “But it’s not about individuals in this league â€” it’s about the basketball game. I’m not trying to out-do Kobe or anybody on their team. I’m just trying to win the game. “I just go out and play my game,” he added. “I’m not a video game where you can expect me to go out there and score 60 or 70. I play the game and I’m not about individual accolades.”

Source: Real GM