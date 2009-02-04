LeBron: I Won’t Try To Out-Do Kobe

Once Kobe stepped off the floor after dicing the Knicks for 61 points, the next thought through everyone’s head was what LeBron would do when he took centerstage at MSG tonight.
But LBJ isn’t trying to one-up Kobe. He’s saying that he’s focused on getting a W. Truth is, I believe that he’s not going to gun for the record. When James came to New York earlier this year, the crowd was itching for James to do anything. But he had a really quiet night, exploding for one monster block on a break and one big finish.
“Kobe Bryant’s performance was unbelievable. I watched every last second of it and he won the game,” James said Wednesday night. “But it’s not about individuals in this league â€” it’s about the basketball game. I’m not trying to out-do Kobe or anybody on their team. I’m just trying to win the game.
“I just go out and play my game,” he added. “I’m not a video game where you can expect me to go out there and score 60 or 70. I play the game and I’m not about individual accolades.”
Source: Real GM
LeBron has been more of a fill-the-stat-sheet kind of guy than monster scorer like Kobe. I could see a 30-8-5-2 line from him though.
“I’m not about individual accolades”
“I want to become the best player of all-time”
STFU Lebron!!!!!
“I just go out and play my game,” he added. “I’m not a video game where you can expect me to go out there and score 60 or 70.
Thats cause his jump shot and free throws are suspect, even I shoot better from the Line
Come on!!!!!
Bron loves the attention and the stage from which to perform,
I dont know whose act of surprise/humility is worse, Kobe’s or Lebron’s – they both love being in the limelight,
Just once Id love to hear one of those guys come out and be like yeah I enjoy being a star, and yes I like the center stage,
Bron does fill up the stat sheet, but he doesnt have the killer instinct of Mike or even Kobe,
@ mamba…
i agree man! that’s the only thing i like about gilbert arenas. he isn’t afraid to say he’s gunnin’ for 50 points. too bad his crippled ass can’t back it up, but that’s besides the point!
@ 2
It was said best at post #2. Nothing else to see here.
Nope, I won’t try to shine individually… I’ll just release my 256th colorway of the SIX called the Taxi Cab. Maybe I’ll paint the number ’23’ on 23 different taxis in the city, and if you get in one you’ll be surrounded by 23 people wearing 23 versions of my ‘witness’ tshirt.
[www.sneakerfiles.com]
Right.
LL
its called a cop out….cuz if he said he IS gonna out due kobe and then does jack shit, it just feeds the fact that kobe is better. but if he says he doesnt care, then he can do anything and still look good.
@haterade….lol tru. lebron make 20-20 on the foul line? ya right befoe ben wallace starts jacking 3s
@mamba, for real, lebron wants to be a “global Icon” but cops out on all the big stages that others did it at…dunk contest…finals…taking u challenges like this…weak…I bet mo williams doesn’t mind tryin to outdue kobe lol
and I love how when thy asked d’antoni about it and hes like “well kobe can just rise and shoot over you unlike lebron who…well i mean lebron can do it too but hes bigger” even d’antoni doesn’t respect lebrons jumper….kobes a shooter, lebrons just big lol
i hope they invite Lebron to the H-O-R-S-E game at the All-Star weekend. Since there’s no dunking…everyone can see how bad his J is!
@blue, you know he would backout for some retarded reason just like he does the dunk contest “I wanna let some of the younger guys get their spotlight, so I’ll be turning down the H-O-R-S-E invite”
@loganlight, maybe he should of sold them shits after the superbowl durin the steelers parade…junks are ugly
If Lebron goes for 60+ he will have more than 3 assist
if Lebron has more than 3 assists, he won’t have 60+ points
Damn the hate is strong.But a wise man told me if u aint got no haters u aint shit.Who gets the most hate on here Bron and Kobe.It all adds up to me.Dude average damn near 30-8-8 and motherfuckers hating.He just went 13-13 from the line last night.Yall funny as shit.He said what the fuck he was supposed to say.His team like 39-9 all because of him,so all he doing wrong he doing something right.
@doc, ya we all know hes doin his thing but every now and then he needs to drop the fake corporate talk..hes kinda like a-rod…great numbers, phoney persona..Based on the way lebron tries to markert himself, he is about the invidual stuff..so sayin anything less is just BS on his part. Like i said, hes just avoiding locking himself into having to keep up with kobe. plus mo williams has helped the record alot
He should have said he was going to out-do Kobes.
“I guarantee to get more than 3 assists and at least 1 rebound”
@ Bron42 #17
well said bro!
Does anyone else think the HORSE participants should be Kobe, Lebron, and Wade??? There the top 3 players and the top 3 scorers. That would be quite the spectacle!!!!
It’s unbelievable how much unwarranted hate LeBron gets from Kobe’s jock sniffing homers. The dude could’ve answered with just a “no” and still wouldn’t been shitted on.
He won’t committ to scoring 60+ because his jumper isn’t good enough to do it. 30’s easy. 40 is certainly doable. 50 would require him to get really hot. 60 is almost unattainable for Lebron cause of his busted ass jumper.
But Bron aint the corporate talk what the corporate people want?They the ones paying him so thats who he gotta please.He trying to become a billionaire.Him and Kobe answer questions the same way Mike did because they trying to get Mike money.I cant hate on that.For all other haters on here-all the shit Bron cant do and he just became the youngest ever to 12,000.Thats a whole lot of players he got it before to not be shit.60 is unattainable from Bron.So you would put you’re money on a Bron will never get 60 in his life bet huh.Who is yall cats foolin.U a PA Laker fan dog thats bad enough unless u went to Lower Merion.
I never heard somebody commit to scoring 60.Only person who ever commited to scoring 50 is Gil and dude be so pressed for pub he’ll tell u he about to get his dick cut off for a write-up.
I think everybody that’s talking about Lebron’s jimmy should play Bron one on one and have him shoot all J’s and see who wins?
The Horse should be mandatory Kobe, Lebron, Wade. They can add other people in, but those three should have to play. They will all be there and there is no excuse about resting your body, etc. It’s Horse.
@big shot, been there done that
@tbest/PAL laker fan, ya but it would never happen cuz they have too much to lose. I could see wade doin it just like he did the skills comp twice though.
@doc, thats tru, but even kobe said “I get excited to play the top guys” which is why he usually guards them himself. Sayin bron can’t get 60 is dumb cuz alot of NBA guys could get crazy numbers if they played all 40 minutes and just gunned…Plus hes broken 50 before…I just dont like how he tries to put himself above people meanwhile he markets himself. How you gonna market yourself as KING and WITNESS, and then not step up on the big stages. Jordan did dunk contests, jordan even said to bird that no white guy has ever stopped him…Marketing is one thing, but coppin out of competition is another.
dude, we’re not talking as if we could take lebron…that’s just asinine. but if we’re talking about GOAT, and being a scoring machine, and being able to score 60 or 80 in a game you need a J that’s money and right now, lebron doesn’t have it!
and as far as lebron’s image…the whole humility thing goes against the whole ‘witness’ campaign, and his claim that he wants to be the best ever. you can be humble and want to be a billionaire and a global icon at the same time…that shit just doesn’t make sense!
Ha-ha! Now I am NOT a KOBE fan…at all. I grew up idolizing the second best ever, Larry Bird. I HATE everything LA especially after the infamous “skyhook” from Magic. However, being a basketball player, game recognize game. I posted a few days ago about Lebron’s weaknesses and what Kobe would do to him offensively if he had a chip on his shoulder. Well, there is no time like the present. With Bynum down, Kobe is officially in BEAST MODE. Ask cats in the Apple…youtube it…hell, wikipedia might have it already. 61 points. He smashed on the real King’s Bernard)scoring record in MSG. Kobe cannot be stopped by ANYONE. He should extend some professional courtesy to Boo-hoo Bron by givin him some tough love…. a nice 50 piece! Maybe then that cat ill learn how to move laterally.
if he goes to the line 20x like Kobe, it will be ez
All I’m saying is if you watch anyone in the NBA in practice including Lebron. They can make probably 20 shots in a row from anywhere on the floor. Were talking about the best players in the world here. All of there jumpers are money. You know how elite it is to be an NBA player tehy compare it to winning the lotto so I doubt you would make it over every other player in the world without having a decent jumper. The difference is that you also have world class defenders guarding you that have looked at film to study your tendecies and where you like to shoot from. With someone like Lebron your going to have 5 people focused on you at all times. Look at JJ Redick probably one of the best shooters in the world but gets no playing time because he can’t get he’s shot off.
Not to brag but I’m someone who can hit jumpers like lay-ups but any great shooter knows that that’s the easy part. The hard part is finding the space to get it off or being able to get to your favorite spot where you can shoot a high percentage.
When I think about Lebron vs. Kobe I think of the Randy Moss vs. Terrell Ownes debate. They are both equally as good but T.O. can do things that Moss can’t while Moss can do things that T.O. can’t.
@big shot, plenty of guys get by with no jumper…Not i’m not sayin having shooting form like chuck hayes (one example) but there also guys like derrick rose and chris paul who get by on other skills with their jumpers still being works in progress. There is nothing wrong with saying lebrons jumper is weak cuz it actually is…CAn he hit a shot? ya, can his shot be relied on? thats where it comes into question. 90% of the time lebron isn’t going to beat you with jumpshots..the spurs proved it in the finals and the magic proved it last week. The fact that lebron is a an elite athlete makes it even more ashame that he can’t shoot since hes bigger than everyone so even the guys who can out jump him, cant really defend it.
and bob,its more like comparing T.O to hines ward…One is a elite athlete bigger than guys who cover him and relies on that (lebron) but doesn’t run routes right etc…kobe would be ward, more a skill player who does the other stuff to its finest point, even though he isn’t really going to bully anyone….style vs skill…comparing randy moss to TO is pretty much 2 guys who can out athlete everyone.
Bron42
The biggest problem with LeBron’s jumper is actually his inability to make it work when he can’t shoot it in his normal form. When he is dribbling with his left hand, or holding the ball in his left hand, and brings the ball across his body straight up with a good follow through, he shoots probably 80-90%. With anyone guarding you, he ain’t going to be getting that and he hasn’t mastered the skill someone like Ray Allen has. When Ray Allen gets bumped in mid air, his whole body adjusts and the jumper comes off with the same follow through. LeBron gets bumped, guarded or is forced to change his motion and he doesn’t adapt, ball comes off with a hitch and chips some paint off the rim. He probably shoots like 20-30% that way. It’s not so much his form, but his ability to get his follow through to be consistent when someone is preventing that.
If you want LeBron to shoot 10-20% (jumpers) in a game, sit on his left arm and prevent him from getting the left arm to start his shooting motion.
Real hypocritical, this guy is ridiculous. I actually think it is a subtle cheap shot at Kobe. Like I’ve been
saying Kobe is in another league that Lebron just isn’t there yet.Kobe takes things personal which makes him who he is. Lebron doesn’t have that killer in him. Like i’ve been saying all along I think your born like that, LeBrons trying to cultivate something that isn’t there. He’d rather hug a guy than rip him apart on the court.
Cop out..
He would look like a fool if he said he will outdue Kobe and doesnt.. plus its the garden and i dont think he could stomach even getting close to 50.. Lebron does have nerves you know.. Check his Finals appearance.. OK OK low blow sorry..
But bet he goes for the triple double..
Lebron does have nerves you know.. Check his Finals appearance.. OK OK low blow sorry..
LOL True
Lebron=liar
Later for all dat. I wanna know what’s up with this Dwyane Wade video.
