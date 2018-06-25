Getty Image

There will be no dog and pony show for LeBron James this summer. The Cleveland Cavaliers star might not be playing in Cleveland this fall, but if he hits the open market it seems James already knows the lay of the land enough that teams won’t have to throw themselves at him.

James is expected to opt out of his player option later this week, clearing the way to enter the open market and potentially leave the Cavaliers for the second time in his career. What happens after that is very much up in the air, but one thing we know is that James will have a much different free agency period this summer.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Monday that a potential free agency for James will be different than his previous two times on the market. Shelburne reported that James still hasn’t decided whether he’ll decline his player option and opt into the market, though it almost certainly will happen.