Getty Image

LeBron James looks like he’s starting to settle into a groove in his new digs. While the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a 2-5 start to the season, the squad now sits at 12-9, winners of seven of their last 10 and firmly in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference as November comes to a close.

There have certainly been some growing pains as the Lakers and James have gotten used to one another, but on the whole, the early returns have been promising. But in the event the team really struggled, or in the event there is an especially brutal stretch on the horizon, James is at peace in his new digs.

For proof, we go to a discussion that occurred on More Than An Athlete, James’ program on ESPN+ that features himself, Maverick Carter, Randy Mims, and Rich Paul (The notorious “Four Horsemen” of Northeast Ohio).