Video: LeBron James And Dwyane Wade’s Top 20 Duo Plays Of The 2011-2012 Season

We might as well rename this one “LeBron James And Dwyane Wade‘s Top 20 Alley-Oops.” Because that’s what all their spectacular plays usually end with, their unparalleled athleticism taking them to the rim while defenders look on. Though some of those hail mary passes, particularly LeBron’s falling-out-of-bounds heave after a Chris Bosh block was extremely impressive. I mean, seriously, how much arm strength do you need to hurl a basketball 94 feet with your momentum going in the wrong direction?

