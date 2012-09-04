Video: LeBron James And Dwyane Wade’s Top 20 Duo Plays Of The 2011-2012 Season

#Dunks #Dwyane Wade #Video #LeBron James
09.04.12 6 years ago

We might as well rename this one “LeBron James And Dwyane Wade‘s Top 20 Alley-Oops.” Because that’s what all their spectacular plays usually end with, their unparalleled athleticism taking them to the rim while defenders look on. Though some of those hail mary passes, particularly LeBron’s falling-out-of-bounds heave after a Chris Bosh block was extremely impressive. I mean, seriously, how much arm strength do you need to hurl a basketball 94 feet with your momentum going in the wrong direction?

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Dwyane Wade#Video#LeBron James
TAGSassistsDimeMagDUNKSDWYANE WADELeBron Jamesvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP