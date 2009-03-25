LeBron James And the NBA’s Best Pre-Game Show

This might be the only good contribution that Damon Jones has ever made to the League. Back when he was on the Cavs, he developed intricate handshakes with everyone during the pre-game, one of which included LeBron. One guy pretended to box while the other pretended to snap photos. With Jones off the roster, LBJ took that old routine and morphed it into what is now the Cavs’ pre-game “family portrait.”
But in general, the Cavs’ routine isn’t premeditated. A ton of the gestures and handshakes are spontaneous, which keeps it exciting and fresh for all parties involved. That’s how Delonte‘s leap into Darnell Jackson‘s arms started. Now it’s the part of the routine that everyone looks for.
“It’s not often you find teams in this league where guys can just sit around, talk amongst each other and be in on the same joke without really saying, ‘Hey, look at this,’ ” Ben Wallace said. “A guy can just start laughing, and everybody can know what you’re laughing at. That’s the makings of a great team. We can read each other on and off the court.”
If you haven’t already seen the routine, check out these videos, they’re both pretty funny…
Source: Plain Dealer
I actually thought it was pretty funny at first. And the first time I saw Delonte jump into Jackson’s arm was hilarious. But that also should have been the end of the act cause you ain’t going to make it much funnier. And to keep jumping into dude’s arms?!?!…..That really is kinda homo.
And to comment on Shaq, just like the half time Tweets, I think he was just trying to parody the whole thing with the bowling nonsense.
it would be funny if Donte went to jump in that dudes arms and the guy missed causing Donte to get injured>>> Not saying I want him to get injured, but I think LBJ is a clown… This is the reason why he will never be like MJ>>>
I love how Wally Szczerbiak stands behind them the whole time watching, like that kid on the playground who’s never invited to play tag.
This is great. I love the camaraderie – great in an age where people are cynical about the business side of sports.
who cares if he’s (LBJ) a clown and will never be MJ,nobody would ever match his Airness anyway, not even your KB24 granted that he is not also a goofball. unless he wins three straight rings TWICE as the BEST player of the team and not just riding Shaq’s coattails on his prime.. but then again, NOT!
Have some sense of humor, guys.. I think the LAKER FANS are just hating ‘coz the CAVS are a real threat this season..
Just ENJOY the show..
lebron really does get away with everything…omg, years and years of all of you media guys kissing his behind for every little STUPID thing he pulls off.
it doesn’t matter the sport, once you get a pet you go with it, for eternity, he is like god to you.
remember that SI article about how the writer was ashamed of all the media kissing lebron’s behind? so true
i hope they do this routine before Game 7 of Eastern Conference Finals…
then promptly get 30 pieced by the celtics on their home floor.
please god where is tha karma?
Too bad…. when he was a Celtic he was one of my favorite players.
