LeBron James And the NBA’s Best Pre-Game Show

This might be the only good contribution that Damon Jones has ever made to the League. Back when he was on the Cavs, he developed intricate handshakes with everyone during the pre-game, one of which included LeBron. One guy pretended to box while the other pretended to snap photos. With Jones off the roster, LBJ took that old routine and morphed it into what is now the Cavs’ pre-game “family portrait.”



But in general, the Cavs’ routine isn’t premeditated. A ton of the gestures and handshakes are spontaneous, which keeps it exciting and fresh for all parties involved. That’s how Delonte‘s leap into Darnell Jackson‘s arms started. Now it’s the part of the routine that everyone looks for.

“It’s not often you find teams in this league where guys can just sit around, talk amongst each other and be in on the same joke without really saying, ‘Hey, look at this,’ ” Ben Wallace said. “A guy can just start laughing, and everybody can know what you’re laughing at. That’s the makings of a great team. We can read each other on and off the court.”

If you haven’t already seen the routine, check out these videos, they’re both pretty funny…

Source: Plain Dealer