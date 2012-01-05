LeBron James Annihilates Indiana; The Knicks Lose Again

In our Hit List this past week, we couldn’t wait to see exactly how good Indiana was. They were 3-1 after last week, but had yet to play anyone better than the league’s ultimate scrubs. Finally last night, they checked into South Beach… and were obliterated by the Heat. Miami didn’t even have Dwyane Wade (out nursing his foot) and yet ran away from the Pacers by 35. James literally ran right through Indiana; On one three-point play, he jumped and bumped into Lou Amundson in midair. James came down. Sweet Lou ending on the floor with the photographers. So LeBron took care of the offense. You need defense? Miami was indescribable in the second quarter, allowing just one field goal and forcing 10 turnovers … We’re not sure people really realize how beastly James has been to start the year. His 209 points through seven games are the greatest start of his career, and incredibly, he’s shot at least 55 percent in every game. Last night’s line (33 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists) was only the fourth time he’s put up numbers like that in his career …. The only real drama came when James rolled his ankle on Paul George‘s foot on a fast break. He may not play against Atlanta on Thursday, and Wade is probably sitting out as well … Tyler Hansbrough‘s plus/minus was minus-43. We’re not sure we’ve ever seen that … Chris Paul (20 points, 10 assists) had one of those games where TV just doesn’t do it justice. With some of the Dime crew out in L.A., CP3 had 11 points and six assists in the first quarter alone as Los Angeles rang up 41 points through 12 minutes. From there, it wasn’t even close. It’s scary watching Blake Griffin go for 22 points and nine assists and realize he’s only just scratching the surface, even if he and DeAndre Jordan are catching lob after lob from Paul … Speaking of the Clippers, their game against Chicago last Friday was the most watched game in NBA TV history, which was a small part of the record viewership who turned out for NBA TV’s opening week. What lockout? … Some more of the Dime fam is out in Phoenix for the rest of the week, and checking out the Suns is kind of sad. Someone needs to save Steve Nash (15 points, 12 assists) before it’s too late. These aren’t your older brother’s Suns; They went into the fourth quarter of their 98-89 loss to the Mavs with more turnovers than assists. Jason Terry (18 points) told the media before the game that he always takes these matchups personally because he was the one who replaced Nash in Dallas. Then he went out and hit three straight triples in the second half that ultimately pushed the lead above 20, driving home the point that’s becoming increasingly clear: Phoenix is not a playoff contender … We thought the Knicks loss at home against Toronto was a low point. Last night, they repeated the offense, getting beat at their crib this time by Charlotte 118-110, only considered perhaps the worst team in the league at the start of the season. With the loss, the Knicks are now 16-22 since adding Carmelo Anthony (32 points), and against the ‘Cats, not even running, buzzer-beating threes from Amar’e Stoudemire (25 points, 12 rebounds) could make any difference. Amar’e had his best game of the season, but it doesn’t take anything special to see he’s struggling to find his place offensively. And on the other end? He just got lit up by Boris Diaw (27 points) and Byron Mullens (16 points) … Iman Shumpert (18 points) might’ve returned after missing some time with an injury, but still, how can a rookie coming off an injury be playing harder than everyone else on the team? … Keep reading to hear about more insane highlights from Ricky Rubio …
LeBron James Annihilates Indiana; The Knicks Lose Again
it is getting weird anytime the knicks or lkaers lose , dimemag makes it a title mention in their recent smack.
anyway, melo, another stellar performance. he is earning that money. he’s looking like an very valuable player if you ask me. :D
oh wait..i was asked, and got crap for it.
Sponsored by All Things Garbage Inc., we now come to our Top 100 list.
Our category today is “Top 100 things you can do with a beiber” (Haaa! I kill me.)
Anyway, I was disappointed with the way Indiana played. They played scared. Larry Bird must show them how Boston took care of business back then.
Last thought. Would it be ironic if Deron Williams after this season choose to return to Utah? He always said then that they (Jazz) had to get bigger and have more talent.
Well, Utah now has length and talent. It just lacks a leader to give it an identity.
And before beiber kills me, let me just say — “I know my rights, I watch People’s Court.”
The Kings are awful. I say this as a diehard Kings fan. Every single game they have lost has been a blowout, and they beat two teams that simply weren’t NBA caliber at the time they played them.
Lakers sans Bynum (and their early season slump contributed) was one win, and the Hornets sans Gordon was the other. (Not sure how the Hornets are supposed to score without him, but maybe that’s why they picked up Henry on the cheap).
Westphal is going to be the first coach fired this season, and he should be. My city is fighting so hard for this team to stay here because our politicians (until Kevin Johnson) sucked/didn’t care, and Westphal is running it into the ground. Look at that roster, and I see a team that’s a little less than .500. Add Westphal, and we are a bottom feeder.
Fuck that guy. Fire Westphal.
So he can check Barkley & Malone but gets killed by Boris Diaw? Get out
Knicks r fine …they a dangerous bottom 4 seed n the playoffs ..they got 2matchups they can easily win on the court any given night …Amare n Melo…If the game close 4th quarter Melo is the best n the clutch
Miami has just been annihilating the competition. I haven’t felt this impressed by a team since… Miami in last year’s early playoffs.
MAAAN i felt sorry for Tony D when the boos started raining down on him. But then i though, no, fuck that, Tony deserves the boos.
Iman Shumpert is already a better PG than Tony, and thats not because Shumps is a good PG (he isnt even a PG), its because EVERYONE is a better PG than Tony. He IS the worst starter at either guard position in the NBA and worse than most teams backup at the point.
It’s impossible to run an effective offense with such bad guard play, and for a team that already cant play D……. well, that means you end up gettin tore up by the Raptors and Bobcats on your own home floor.
The Knicks are terrible at defense. Proves that D’Antoni has to be fired. There is no way you can give up 118 Points to arguably the worst team in the league. And talking about Amare having his best game of the season. What? He got owned by really really fat Boris Diaw (12-15) and that white guy Mullens (6-8) the whole night. Has anyone seen that Spin Move by Diaw on Amare? It was disguting that he cant even stop the fattest dude since Oliver Miller.
You can thank me for Jrue having a break out game because i benched him on my fantasy team.
The Knicks are a mess. You know its getting desperate when Baron Davis is the savior. Just hope he makes it back from his herniated d!ck quickly. (I hope you all saw that article where a writer wrote herniated d!ck instead of disc.)
Minnesota had the game, but missed FTs and a cold shooting streak late cost them. Memphis plays D like its their last game, impressive to watch. Who knew Pops from that Wayans Brothers would become a great NBA coach?
WTF. Melo-Mare-Chandler need to watch tapes of Bird, McHale and Parish during their heyday in the 1980s. Because they cannot coexist. It’s either Amare or Melo making shots during a game. You know you got problems if an out-of-shape, overweight, undersized center in Diaw lights your team up for 27 points on 12-15 shooting.
And Beasley needs to let that broken hand heal. Wanna see Williams get some more burn.
And RIP Washington Wizards. See you next year.
I dont understand why VC/T-Mac get such little playing time.. Agreed this is not 2002.. but cmon.. these guys are very intelligent players..and are a better 2nd/3rd option than terry,odom & josh smith, marwin williams respectively.
Nash needs to make some noise. I feel sorry for him. About time he leaves the valley of the sun..
D-Will is stuck till this season end..no all star this year.
Rockets just ran out of fuel.. as always.
Curry keeps rolling his ankle..ouch.. he will lose some of his quickness within a couple of years at this rate..
LOL at Showtime. Ain’t that the truth. Now, where is AB?
Knicks can’t go cheap at PG. How is that “Chandler leading the defense” thing going? So overrated. When will the Dwight and Bynum matchup go down this year?
I saw the spin by Diaw and the off hand reverse put back off the glass. Boris Diaw looked like he had something to prove against Amare for a long long time. His game the entire night basically said “AMARE, SIT THE F DOWN CLOWN”
As far as the Knicks as a whole… D’Antoni MUST GO!!!
Knicks stink.Lets stop overhyping old players fellas.They was great with weaknesses just like todays players.Malone was like Bron,physically dominating but a pussy in the clutch.Barkley couldnt stop no fuckin body either.When they played people bashed them just like they do dudes like Melo.Now they dont play they couldnt be touched.please.Magic,Bird,MJ.The ONLY 3 players on that team thats on that untouchable level.As soon as Melo out the league for 10 years ringless with plenty of points scored then we gonna talk about how he would give whoever cooking shit in the future the business.When people die we remember the good.Not how they fucked us over in 89.Sixers to the chip.We need Dwight.
Man I’ve been hating on LeBron a lot the past year but nobody can deny what he is doing what right now to start this season is mind-boggling.
Honestly, the way they are playing right now, combined with the newfound gem at PG, Cole, I don’t see anybody taking them out in the East, but how great would an OKC-Heat Finals be?
Knicks are hot garbage. it is truly possible that melo is the most overrated “superstar” in the league. That win/loss record since he joined the knicks says it all.
Who was the koksukr who said they’d take Bynum over Howard? You making your rikokulous claims that bynum will have a better season than howard based on the first 2-3 games… laughable. go watch some better basketball videos or something.
The bulls are looking solid. The heat are looking like the team to beat. I hate those classless trashy fucks.
QQ be boss’n these hoes
Doc ain’t lyin. and like AB said, if y’all think the NBA is so much worse now than it was in the past, why are y’all watching? Stop immortalizing the guys from the past. they were NBA players just like the guys today are.
So after a long evening, I settled in in the Executive section in the ACC to catch the Cavs/Raps game. First of, executive sections are way too posh for me. I was happy to be in the 4th row, but damn, nobody cheers in that section. They’re too busy with their Blackberries and iPhones. And it was a bitch trying to get to my seat. I had to walk through the tunnel, which was intimidating because of all the security they have in there.
The biggest thing that stood out to me during the game was Bargnani is a different man playing in his natural 4 position under Casey. It’s like he’s been reborn with a new set of cajones. He scored 31, which was impressive, but what was even more impressive is the way he’s been scoring. On drives, FTs, pullups… he’s been playing great on that end of the floor, and more importantly the Raps look like they have defensive schemes! Calderon glances at Casey every few defensive trips, Casey gives him some gang-sign, and Calderon relays the signal to the rest of the guys on the floor. On a few occasions I caught them trying to half-court trap after one of the handsigns. It’s refreshing to see that they are trying to get on the same page but it’s bitter sweet for me. I’m happy that they’re playing better and Casey seems to be the right coach for this group of guys, but we need that high lottery pick!! Bargnani needs to get the stomach flu or something and miss some games.
Diaw has Amare’s panties hanging on his bathroom mirror.
Did ANYBODY think the Knicks were going to become a solid team that plays D under D’Antonio? That is why he got kicked out of PHX, he didn’t like being told that he needed to focus on D or be told to hire a defensive guru. Basically he’s another Paul Westhead.
Take back saying I’d take Lowry over CP3, thought Lowry looked good mostly hitting some long 3s, CP3 was running that game last night. He was just 2 steps ahead of everybody on that floor.
@Showtime – LMFAO, Diaw abused Amare and I got people saying we are hyping old school players. How bad is Amare on D? We are seriously comparing him to Malone?!?
Would have liked to see a CP3 vs Stockton matchup as well. They should do one of those DEADLIEST WARRIORS computer simulations!
Also, how does NOBODY have footage of the Dream Team practices, they said they were intense and guys going after it. That’s a flippin shame.
I dont think anyone after the D’Antoni hire in NY said: “This man is taking us to the finals!”. As i remember it, it was like: “This man is gonna man the Knick exciting and relevant again!”. He has done that.
But….
Mike D’Antoni had Nash, Marion, Joe Johnson, Amar’e, Raja Bell, Diaw, Barbosa all in their prime! For 2 seasons! After JJ got money the rest of that crew was still together.
I mean if D’Antoni cant win it all, or even make the finals, with that bunch he is never ever going to win a title.
(I know, I know “bench clearing”-suspensions was a factor one year.)
The problem was that they gave up TOO MUCH to get Carmelo. Their best defensive player in Wilson Chandler went to Denver. if they had him and could get baron with Fields coming off the bench they would have been ok. There was too much given up. They need a shane battier type wing that can hit the corner trey but focuses on defense…but on a tema note get a defensive assistant coach (like thibodeau) who can teach these guys proper rotation on defense
@DIME/posters
Did anyone see ESPNs segment on the kid from Seton Hall? Shyt was hilarious. He’s a walk on player that rarely plays but he comes up with all these sideline celebrations. The best coming when he does that “Thor’s Hammer” celebration.
Duke looked pretty bad getting smacked by Ohio State in the ACC/Big 10 challenge….such short term memory from the Dime staff.
@Scoop – Exactly correct, the Suns were exciting to watch and were legit contenders and the Knicks are playing up tempe but they can’t win and to Chaos point they did give up alot. You need those support players that can do all the dirty things but don’t need the ball. Right now the Knicks don’t play well together.
4m is right, they don’t play off each other, its like one gets the ball does his thing then the other gets it and does his. They just don’t work well together. NY would have been better getting DWill than Melo.
How is Amare getting on the 2012 team anyway?I got CP3,Kobe,Bron,Melo,Dwight,Wade,Bosh,Rose,Durant.Thats nine.Where the hell Amare come in at?I can name plenty more over him better for that team.But Im bashing old players today fuck it since nobody wants to remember…When people called David Robinson a musclebound softie who never had the heart to get over the top. And dudes like Hakeem used to look at him like he was Kim K’s ass…or when people said Barkley was a lazy fuck who only cared about his points and boards,and didnt give 2 shits about stopping his man…or people on here I read bash CP3 about how he’s a cheater in the same sentence say Stockton was awesome….or how Scottie was called a bitch who people like Rodman and them had sitting out game 7’s of eastern finals games with headaches(boy let Bron try that shit)….or Pat Ewing was a big bitch who wouldnt get in the post and whose most memorable clutch moment was missing a layup and having battles wit Rik Smits…or Karl Malone who shied away from 4th quarters like somebody had his mom tied up until he made sure the spread was won(which is my Bron conspiracy)..or Chris Mullin who they thought was gonna die from alcohal poisioning…or when they said Clyde was an athlete but he was as smart on the court as a brick,the dam man never even learned how to dribble with his head up…I remember them days.
@jay-did that game cost 5 dollars?
@doc.
I don’t know about Bosh. I’d say Love or Griffin makes it over him.
I may have called cp3 a cheater on many occasions, but never praised stockton at the same time – so that wasn’t me.
I still don’t like cp3’s “methods” – I find him to be bitchy on the court
@tee-Bosh played good on the last one.Its still 3 spots.Love Griffin and another can come on board.@thats whats up-not sayin u.they know who they is.
knicks fans are on some bullshit. They were talking about championships after picking up mighty melo, when they should be talking about barely making the playoffs. They keep dropping games to power house teams like the Bobcats, and they wont even make playoffs. Fuck the knicks!
Preach on, doc. Funny how damn near everybody from that 2012 group we’ve been discussing had MONSTER games last night — LeBron, CP3, Love, Dwight, etc. — but the Invincible Dream Team crowd only mentions Amare’s poor defensive showing. I got no problem admitting Amare couldn’t stop Malone/Barkley, but tell me how they would stop Amare?
@doc
You just MADE UP and REACHED on a bunch of shyt. But Im done with that argument. On to some new shyt.
What team would make the best use of Steve Nash?
Before the season started I would have said the Clippers, but now that they got Paul, Im gonna go with The Atlanta Hawks. As a team they have good defenders and Josh Smith protects the rim well. They lack play makers (which is why TMac is so important) and shooters.
Imagine what Steve Nash would do for Joe Johnson and Josh Smith. Hell even Al Horford would greatly benefit.
PG Nash
SG JJ
SF Marvin/TMac
PF J.Smith
C Horford
That team would be damn near contenders. Maybe only missing decent back up Bigs who could score.
The other team I think would be instant contenders with Nash is Orlando
Nash’s biggest problem is keeping fast PGs in front of him. Well not many PGs are gonna want to blow by Nash knowing that D12 is waiting for them.
I can’t think of a West coast team that Nash would fit on.
Lastly S/O to Kyle Lowery. That kid has been Ballin the fluck out. I don’t think he’ll keep it up all season, but he won’t fall to far from where he’s at now.
@ soopa, ha, i get that feeling too. when you bench a player on your fantasy team, and they have a good game, you feel like the stars aligned with that move that allowed the benched player to have a good game. i hate when that happens.
on a different note
i guess no role player has ever lit up barkley? no role player ever had a good game against malone? and i wouldn’t say “lit up” amare either, because i’m pretty sure not all of diaw’s 27 came when amare was on diaw. im pretty sure some other people were on diaw that night, not just amare. but it’s nice that you try to make a point by dumping all that blame on STAT. do what you can to make your case fellas. can’t get made at that.
and at the chandler leading the defense in NY thing:
i think chandler said himself that he alone wouldn’t change the culture. that’s from the horse’s mouth. he said other guys would have to step up. he said guys have to be accountable. i don’t think anyone should blame the actual knicks for what fans say. fans say crap everyday. but they are not the ones in the locker room. they are not the gm’s. the gm needs to find some tony allen’s. hey, if you are criticizing what the fans on the web said about the knicks team changing their defense that’s perfectly fine. but don’t criticize the actual knicks as if they lied to you. they didn’t mislead you. chandler knows what had to happen for this team to be successful on the defensive end.
on a separate defensive spectrum, i was hoping c. anthony stepped up individually. i don’t know if anyone who melo was guarding has took him to school offensively this season. im not saying that means he is artest now. just saying i haven’t noticed it on an individual level. but yes, you guys are right, the knicks as a team have to improve. the bobcats and the raptors should not get Ws against NY the way they had, no offense to the fans of those teams.
and LOLOLOL at people questioning melo’s individual basketball talents simply based off a team record. i won’t even get into that one !
And jay ? was mentioning that you were in the executive section necessary to your basketball point? if i did that everyone would say, “beiber stop trying to feel yourself. no one cares”
and claw, he hired a defensive coach in mike woodson , so actually , all of you criticizing the knicks D should blame woodson. haha, it’s funny cuz everyone who wont look at the bigger picture or those who love to criticize the knicks as a whole, will have tunnel vision and just blame the head coach. do you guys know who is in charge of the sets on defense? woodson. just like tom thibs was the coordinator in boston. doc had input too because i believe he was defense oriented too but focus on the coordinator in NY which is woodson and stop placing all the blame on diantoni . lol.
co-sign Chaos post #22.
The Knicks gave up some valuable role players to get Melo. Looking back at that trade, they could really use Galinari’s scrappy hustle style of play along with Wilson Chandlers energy on both ends of the floor.
And look how Felton is ballin in Portland… Tony Douglas doesnt have the IQ of a PG that will set up easy plays for his team mates. That NY crowd let him have it too lol
At this point I gotta say the Knicks are the most dissapointing and under achieving team. No excuses for their performances in the last 2 games. And remember….Chandler was most effective for the Mavs when they played zone defense. The zone is the reason we won that chip last year, anyone who really watched knows that.
The Knicks need to try some different schemes or something and if it comes down to it they need to BENCH some guys who arent giving the full effort on defense. I understand bad nights happen but they got RAN by a terrible team last night at home smh
@Control, actually, when the Melo trade was happening, most Knicks fans were saying “ah shit, Dolan just gave away the whole team for a player we should have been able to get in free agency, and now there is no team and no flexibility to build one”
it was the retard fans who think chasedown blocks and 6 of 28 shooting is good basketball who all of a sudden became knicks fans when Melo arrived who were talking championships and all that bullshit.
What i want to know tho is…. which is the more eyesocketfuckingly stupid move?
A) trading an entire team for a single superstar, or
B) trading the only starting calibre guard, only player with any basketball IQ, only player who stops Tony Douglas from playing, for an underachieving, injury prone, 30 year old center who costs 12 mill for the next 4 years and needed to be playing with Chris Paul to have the only double double season of his 11 year career.
1. I’ll say one thing, this Dream Team debate has me looking forward to see how people will remember today’s NBA stars when they retire. Come to DimeMag.com in 6 years to read about how Ray Allen took every shot from 35 feet and never missed … how KG played five positions EVERY NIGHT in Minnesota and was never scored on in Boston … how Allen Iverson broke seven ankles per game and dropped 38 every night even when he was hungover. And just wait until 20 years from today, when 6-10 ambidextrous point guard J’Terian Kardashian-Odom is coming off his second MVP award and somebody dares compare him to LeBron James, who’s retired and looks like Stanley from The Office. “Man, JKO is a bum. Bron would give him 52, 18 and 20 dimes EASY!”
2. I said it when the Knicks got Carmelo and I’ll say it now: So what if you gave up role players to get Melo? You can get role players later on; you can’t always get a superstar. When it’s 3 years later and the Knicks are still a 1st-round exit team with Amar’e and a bunch of role players, are you gonna be happy then? “Wow, I’m so glad we never traded Wilson Chandler. He’s invaluable.” No; get that second superstar when he’s available, and surround Melo/Amare with role players as you move forward.
Yes its true! Sport “MASTER” J has a question for knick fans. Why is it that everytime Melo gets the ball. Everybody just stands around offense looking stagnant like the offense use to look in denver when melo played there? Should have saved that money for CP3 instead of moving so fast to try and sign Chandler because u guys thought CP3 was going to be a laker. I know Mike cant coach defense but I thought he was Wizard or something when it comes to offense?
I made my all star picks.CP3,Kobe,Durant,Lamarcus,and Bynum. Rose,Wade,Bron,Melo,and Dwight.My write in pick. Lou Will.Gotta vote for a Sixer.
@ Claw: “Did ANYBODY think the Knicks were going to become a solid team that plays D under D’Antonio?”
– Ask beiber. He at least had blind faith in Melo’s defense.
@doc: actually I got the tickets free. I don’t think any Raptor fans buy tickets to good seats. They’re all corporate owned… and those companies give them away.
@beib: “And jay? was mentioning that you were in the executive section necessary to your basketball point?”
– To say that I don’t like the exec section… yes it was necessary. It was nice, the seats were cushy, but no ‘fans’ sit there. People around me were ordering wine…. yes, WINE, served in proper wine glasses… WTF? I’d have more fun in the nosebleeds.
“if i did that everyone would say, “beiber stop trying to feel yourself. no one cares””
You probably don’t want to admit it, but you rub a lot of people the wrong way. You seem to annoy a lot of regulars here… personally, I find you ‘fun’. I’m sure I annoy some people also, but you bring that ish to a whole ‘nother level.
@chicago-Tell me what I made up.I think u didnt cuz u cant.One thing about ol docio is he spit that real shit!Like it or not.
I just thought that the knicks might be able to give my Heat some comp in the east this year but it looks like u guys will be heading for another 1st round until u guys hire Rex Ryan as ur motivational speaker. Fake a$$ wanna be Miami Heatles.
LeBron is doing 30/7.5/7.5/2/1 so far, and people really think ANYONE is going to hold him to like 10ppg consistantly (like in a best of 7 w/dt92)? Those numbers are insane…its only 7 games in, but he might actually keep that pace going?
@jay-Thats how Sixer games is vs the bums.U can buy a 5 dollar ticket up top, scope out the lower levels to catch the guard thats slippin and some open seats.And go for what u know.Come with a nosebleed seat,by the 4th quarter you arguing with Jose Calderon about how shitty he is.Sixers action. Its fantastic!
And just to touch on the 1992/2012 thing again.
Yes, Barkley, Malone, DRob, Pip, and all those guys had nights where things didn’t go right. For sure. it happens to EVERYONE. But we’re talking about (well, at least I’M talking about) a tourney setting, or a game for all the marbles; a ring, a medal, a trophy… just something to play for. Not some exhibition game for fun. Not some all-star game for the fans. A meaningful game. <– that's what I'm talking about.
1992 Dream Team vs. 2012 guys
To me, it's 1992, and it's easy. Too much consistency. Too much IQ. Too much experience. 1992 would just be too much.
LMAO @ doc!!
Yeah, I used to do the aisle-crawl thing back in the day. But even the price of our cheap seats ($12.50) is too much for me to go to a Raptor game. They’ve been too frustrating over the last few years. Now it takes a free ticket to get me to a game. Otherwise, i can enjoy flipping through 3-4-5 different games from the comfort of my couch.
I was waiting for my opportunity to scream at Jose, but he didn’t fuck up too much. I guess the game is a bit easier vs a rookie pg, who played his butt off the night before. They’re playing well, and I like it, but I don’t like the Ws. They need that high lottery pick.
Asking people who liked the old players better why they still watch basketball is stupid, but here’s why they still watch basketball:
The old players don’t play anymore, they’re retired so you can’t watch them. And everybody knows live is better than a game of an outcome you already know.
They still like basketball and today’s NBA players are the best around, whether you think MJ would kill them or not.
To those asking the question, when you’re 50 and you can’t wheel as hot of girl as you did when you were 25. What are you gonna do?
My bet is wheel the best you can.
Chicago 8th Grader Ben Coupet bangs on a defender for the 3pt play. The best part of the video is watching #11 from the opposing team. He’s all smiles that he got to see someone dunk, even at the expense of his own teammate.
[ballislife.com]
Yeah Im by no means knocking those players.Just remember when they played they got bashed too and werent glorified like they are now.Watch how great u say Bron was in 2040.One more bash and Im leaving them alone.Do yall know what started this dream team shit?David Robinson getting facefucked by Sabonis in 88.See I can talk shit about young players who careers wasnt over yet too.Its easy for any era.They said Wilt was scared in the clutch too but the man averaged 50 and 25.We dont hear that first part no more cuz the fans who felt fucked back then or probaly deader than the Knicks goin to the chip discussions.
I mean I konw u guys in New Dork City want to be like us in Miami and sh#&. And look up to us as your big brother. But I would have waited till next summer because u never know who might have been available. I mean me personally as a Heat fan was looking so forward to renewing our rivalry but it just looks like the Hawks, Magic, Indiana, Boston, Chicago or whoever will send u guys packing early easily on there worst day. U see u guys talked a lot of sh&# about us in Miami last year and after we lost the ship. But now ur looking like u might not make the PLAYOFFS? Lol, My girl said PLAYOFFS???