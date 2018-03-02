LeBron James Called Ben Simmons ‘The Young King’ And Said He’s ‘Next In Line’ On Instagram

03.02.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit a bit of a stumble on Thursday night, with J.R. Smith suspended for one game for “detrimental conduct” before the Philadelphia 76ers went into Quicken Loans Arena to take down the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

Philadelphia frustrated the Cavs to the point that Jordan Clarkson lashed out at an antagonistic Dario Saric, throwing the ball at his back after a dunk. But after the frustration faded and Joel Embiid made his pitch to LeBron James to join the Sixers in free agency, James was complimentary about the young Sixers core.

James posted a photo of he and Sixers rookie of the year candidate Ben Simmons on the court from Thursday night, calling him “The Young King” and reminding Joel Embiid to settle for “nothing less than greatness.”

