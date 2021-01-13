LeBron James has been doing the whole “being extremely good at basketball” thing for a while. From the time he was in high school, James’ calling card has been doing things on the hardwood that take our breath away. Still, 18 years into his NBA career and James is capable of doing things that we’ve never seen him do before.

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, and at one point, James pulled up from three right in front of the Lakers’ bench. In what was a pretty admirable Steph Curry impression, James launched, then turned and looked at his bench before taking off in the other direction after the ball went through the net.

The bench went wild, and for all of us sitting at home, it seemed to be because James just did, well, that. But it turns out there was something more there: James turning around was to acknowledge a spur-of-the-moment bet with Dennis Schröder, one which he won.

“I told him to bet a Benjamin on it, so he shot it,” Schroder said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Shot it and turned around and said, ‘Bet.’ Then, it went in. It’s just legendary.”

It stands to reason that James has won a number of in-game bets throughout his career, but this one is certainly a something. The Lakers came out on top, 117-100, with James going for 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and an extra $100.