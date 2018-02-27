LeBron James Finally Saw ‘Black Panther’ And Says ‘It’s One Of The Greatest Movies I’ve Ever Seen’

#Black Panther #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.27.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The King of Wakanda’s first feature film is getting high praise from King James. LeBron James finally saw Black Panther on Monday night and had plenty to say about the movie and its importance to people of color in America.

James spoke with reporters on Tuesday in an interview where he also called the NCAA “corrupt,” but his thoughts about the Marvel movie are much more important to movie buffs or those desperate for representation in film.

James spoke for more than two minutes about the film, calling it “one of the greatest movies I’ve ever seen” in an interview with reporters who asked if he’d seen the movie, which features a mostly black cast with a black superhero lead played by Chadwick Boseman.

