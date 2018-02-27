LeBron James Finally Saw ‘Black Panther’ And Says ‘It’s One Of The Greatest Movies I’ve Ever Seen’

#Black Panther #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.27.18 8 hours ago

Getty Image

The King of Wakanda’s first feature film is getting high praise from King James. LeBron James finally saw Black Panther on Monday night and had plenty to say about the movie and its importance to people of color in America.

James spoke with reporters on Tuesday in an interview where he also called the NCAA “corrupt,” but his thoughts about the Marvel movie are much more important to movie buffs or those desperate for representation in film.

James spoke for more than two minutes about the film, calling it “one of the greatest movies I’ve ever seen” in an interview with reporters who asked if he’d seen the movie, which features a mostly black cast with a black superhero lead played by Chadwick Boseman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSBlack PantherCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

The RX

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 13 hours ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 5 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 6 days ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP