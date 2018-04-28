LeBron Proved He Isn’t A Cyborg After Bloodying His Face In Game 6

Getty Image

The first half of Game 6 did not go well for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as LeBron James and company entered halftime in a 10-point hole after allowing Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers to score virtually at will. In an odd twist, one play may have encapsulated what transpired, as James, who many believe may not be fully human given his incredible level of play and physical prowess, collided with Pacers forward Thaddeus Young and began bleeding from the face.

LeBron bleeding from a hit in the face. pic.twitter.com/xixu2AuYZq — RealGM (@RealGM) April 28, 2018

On cue, the basketball world erupted at the sign of the very rare occurrence.