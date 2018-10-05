LeBron James Believes In Brandon Ingram Following A Huge Preseason Performance Against The Kings

The Lakers possess a pretty intriguing group of young players, and you can argue pretty easily that none of them boast as much superstar potential as third-year forward Brandon Ingram. While his rookie year wasn’t perfect, Ingram took a step forward last season, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with 47 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, Ingram connected on 39 percent of his threes, a welcomed sign for a Lakers team that isn’t exactly loaded with shooters from the perimeter.

Coming into the 2018-19 campaign, there’s plenty of pressure on Ingram, who is expected to provide a scoring punch alongside LeBron James. The preseason isn’t always the best indicator of whether these sorts of things will happen, but on Thursday night, Ingram showed off the skills that reminded everyone why he went second in the 2016 NBA Draft. The third-year forward dropped 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting in a 128-123 win over the Sacramento Kings. Ingram also pulled down nine rebounds, dolled out three assists, accrued three steals, and blocked a shot.

It was the kind of all-around performance — highlighted by his ability to fill it up — that can prove invaluable as the Lakers try to make it to the postseason in the first year of the LABron era. Watch how effortlessly he was able to score from all over the floor against Sacramento.

