LeBron James Was Overjoyed About The Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

03.13.19 26 mins ago

Getty Image

In recent years, LeBron James has spent his Sundays in the fall tweeting about his beloved Cleveland Browns. While James is a pretty well-documented fan of the Dallas Cowboys, his love of his hometown squad has become more evident in recent years, and now, you can expect that when the Browns do something cool, the most prominent athlete in America will post about it on social media.

All of that is to say that the Browns did something really cool on Tuesday night, going out and acquiring superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. In the aftermath of the move, James hopped onto Instagram and expressed his excitement about what went down.

