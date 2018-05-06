LeBron James Showed He Owns The Raptors Once Again With A Buzzer-Beater To Win Game 3

05.05.18

Today in “LeBron James played the Toronto Raptors,” LeBron James had a monster game to take down the Toronto Raptors. James had 38 points in Cleveland’s 105-103 win to push Cleveland to the brink of another conference finals appearance. He had 36 points until the game’s final possession, but the game was tied, and James doesn’t like to give an inch to his Eastern Conference foes.

So with eight seconds left, James went the length of the floor, threw up an awkward runner, banked it in, and celebrated as the Cavs defended their home court and picked up a win.

