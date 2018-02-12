LeBron James Is Happy ‘Being Around Guys That Want To Win And Work Hard’

02.12.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

LeBron James looked like a new man on Sunday afternoon in Boston while playing with his new Cavaliers teammates in Cleveland’s 121-99 romp over the Celtics.

It was the first game for all of the new Cavs and all four played a role in the win. Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood were knocking down big shots, Larry Nance Jr. threw down some big dunks, and George Hill appeared to be the steady hand at point guard the Cavs have needed all season. It was just one game, but it felt like a massive change from the past two months.

The Cavs played with more energy than they have in a long time on Sunday, feeding off of new guys excited to be on a contender and old Cavs thrilled to have some new blood in the locker room. James was celebrating on the bench like we hadn’t seen in a long time and was feeding off of the effort of his teammates on the defensive end.

