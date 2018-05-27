LeBron James had 46 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the Cavs’ Game 6 win over the Celtics in Cleveland, forcing the series back to Boston for a decisive Game 7.
James’ performance was ridiculous, but it also is what’s become expected of him in an elimination game. There’s been a lot of chatter around Game 6 and Game 7 about how insanely good LeBron has been in elimination games since coming back to the Cavs in 2014 and it’s all warranted. He’s been pretty fantastic in elimination games throughout his entire career, but the last seven performances stand out on an entirely different level.
Join The Discussion: Log In With