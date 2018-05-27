Getty Image

LeBron James had 46 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the Cavs’ Game 6 win over the Celtics in Cleveland, forcing the series back to Boston for a decisive Game 7.

James’ performance was ridiculous, but it also is what’s become expected of him in an elimination game. There’s been a lot of chatter around Game 6 and Game 7 about how insanely good LeBron has been in elimination games since coming back to the Cavs in 2014 and it’s all warranted. He’s been pretty fantastic in elimination games throughout his entire career, but the last seven performances stand out on an entirely different level.

LeBron James has scored at least 40 points or recorded a triple-double in each of his last seven elimination games: 2016 FIN G5 – 41/16/7

2016 FIN G6 – 41/8/11

2016 FIN G7 – 27/11/11

2017 FIN G4 – 31/10/11

2017 FIN G5 – 41/13/8

2018 EC1 G7 – 45/8/7

2018 ECF G6 – 46/11/9 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) May 26, 2018