LeBron James Summoned His Elite Dad Strength To Get The Rest He Craved

LeBron James has been on a mission this postseason. In the first round, it was to avoid his first ever first round series loss, carrying the Cavs to a 4-3 win over the Indiana Pacers behind some incredible individual efforts. In the second round, his mission was not just to win, but to do so quickly as to give himself and his teammates a much needed opportunity to rest.

LeBron and the Cavs accomplished that goal too, sweeping Toronto in four games to send the Raptors into the offseason and giving Cleveland at least five days off before the Eastern Conference Finals begin. James, like so many elite athletes, is great at taking a perceived slight or unfair disadvantage and turning it into motivation. The Toronto series provided many opportunities to find that extra edge as James entered a second round series against a team he’s eliminated two straight years as a significant underdog.

While James may have taken offense at being a near 2-1 underdog to the Raptors, it seems as though his focus was on the NBA not giving him any extra days off between games. LeBron noted it was “weird” that the Cavs and Raptors were the only series that didn’t get a stretch of two days off between any of their games. While that was the fault of Cleveland letting their series with Indiana, it nonetheless produced some added motivation for LeBron, which proved to be bad news for Toronto.