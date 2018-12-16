LeBron Couldn’t Stop Laughing At Channing Frye’s Pass To The Bench

12.16.18 59 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James might not play in Cleveland anymore, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping up with what his old Cavs teammates are up to when the Lakers aren’t playing.

On Sunday, the Cavs hosted the 76ers in Cleveland for an afternoon tip and with the Lakers not tipping off in Washington until the early evening, LeBron decided to settle in and watch his former team on his iPad while getting some work on the training table. The Cavs took an early lead on Philadelphia and extended that to 10 in the second quarter, when veteran Channing Frye — long a target of jokes from James — made a nice move to drive to the lane and kicked out to Collin Sexton in the corner.

The problem with that was, Sexton was in his warmups on the bench and there wasn’t a Cavs player actually on the floor there for the kick out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSChanning FryeCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP