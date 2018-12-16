LeBron Couldn’t Stop Laughing At Channing Frye’s Pass To The Bench

Getty Image

LeBron James might not play in Cleveland anymore, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t keeping up with what his old Cavs teammates are up to when the Lakers aren’t playing.

On Sunday, the Cavs hosted the 76ers in Cleveland for an afternoon tip and with the Lakers not tipping off in Washington until the early evening, LeBron decided to settle in and watch his former team on his iPad while getting some work on the training table. The Cavs took an early lead on Philadelphia and extended that to 10 in the second quarter, when veteran Channing Frye — long a target of jokes from James — made a nice move to drive to the lane and kicked out to Collin Sexton in the corner.

The problem with that was, Sexton was in his warmups on the bench and there wasn’t a Cavs player actually on the floor there for the kick out.