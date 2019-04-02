USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the season, we’ll close the chapter on some truly legendary NBA careers. Dwyane Wade is officially retiring, and it might very well be the last go-around for Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter, though the former refuses to say definitively one way or the other, while the latter is leaving the door open for what would be a record-breaking return.

Although a bit lower down the totem pole in terms of his career resume, Channing Frye has likewise announced that he plans on hanging up his sneakers at the end of the season. The 13-year journeyman has played for six different teams and was a member of the history-making Cavs squad that overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 title.

Frye seems acutely aware of how some people perceive him, so you’ll have to forgive him if he is a bit salty toward those how would try and diminish his many accomplishments throughout his NBA career. Frye himself has a healthy perspective on it all, choosing to focus on the positives that have resulted along the way.