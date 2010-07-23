“LeBron James, Chris Bosh & D-Wade” On Game’s New Track “M.I.A.”

You knew it was only a matter of time before Miami’s hottest trio was going to end up in rap verse. Thanks to L.A.’s finest, Game, they’ve made an appearance on his new mixtape, “Brake Lights,” produced by Cool & Dre. Game released the single and the cover last week via Twitter. You can hear the song “M.I.A.” right HERE, or listen to it after the jump.
What do you think?
the first of many, I just figured the fat man Rozay would beat him to it
Kinda sucks.
Wasn’t there a funeral for that Nword? haha
games sucks. he has nothing to say at this point.
Now I don’t post on here alot but I would not go that far and say game sucks let be for real
Heeey!!! M I A in the house. NEW WORLD ORDER. We like the CANES of the 80s early 2000s and soon to start the Dynasty back up along with the Heat. Sept 11 a catergory 6 hurricane is heading for Columbus Ohio and the refs cant help yall now. OHIO STOLE THE CROWN IN 2002 AND NOW MIAMI STOLE THE KING IN 2010. YOU KNOW WHAT THEY SAY ABOUT PAYBACK, ITS A B!TCH…
@Sporty-j
I like where your head’s at
same old rap thing
Suspected Rick Ross would beat everyone to it.
And Game is washed up, got nothing relevant to say
Lebron James, 25 years old and an absolute superstar…Miami Heat is very proud to have you in the team
So I have finally come to terms with the whole ridiculous LBJ catastrophe. What a joke! First, Lebron fakes his elbow injury and blows off the playoffs so he can leave without guilt. Next, they make a total media circus out of it all and everyone gets sick of him before it even happens. Then this moron goes on national TV stabbing his hometown’s back for an hour, simultaneously upsetting each and every other large city except Miami, to ensure that he can play on D-Wade’s team! Talk about stupid marketing! Anyhow, nice blog… I’m subscribed to your RSS feed now so I’ll be checking in regularly!