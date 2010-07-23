“LeBron James, Chris Bosh & D-Wade” On Game’s New Track “M.I.A.”

07.23.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

You knew it was only a matter of time before Miami’s hottest trio was going to end up in rap verse. Thanks to L.A.’s finest, Game, they’ve made an appearance on his new mixtape, “Brake Lights,” produced by Cool & Dre. Game released the single and the cover last week via Twitter. You can hear the song “M.I.A.” right HERE, or listen to it after the jump.

What do you think?

