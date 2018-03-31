Getty Image

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, then he took a step in leading another of Cleveland’s sports teams.

James made some history on Friday night by passing Michael Jordan for most consecutive games with at least 10 points in a game. But James was brilliant in the game’s final minutes for the Cavs on Friday night, including a stretch where he was dominant in isolation.

The Cavs just ran the same LeBron iso on 3 straight possessions down the stretch. Results: 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/EwGQ9duxx1 — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2018

After that big 107-102 win, James was interviewed on ESPN by Adam Schefter. Usually an NFL insider, Schefter served as a sideline reporter on Friday night and he took a moment to combine the two duties by asking James what the Browns should do with the first overall pick in the Draft later this year.