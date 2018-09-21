Getty Image

The Baker Mayfield era is off to a flying start for the Cleveland Browns, as the No. 1 overall pick led a furious comeback on Thursday evening against the New York Jets. The end result was the franchise’s first victory since the 2016 season and, over the course of the evening, Mayfield engineered a scoring drive on his first possession and even caught a touchdown pass for good measure.

Given the length of time between victories for the organization, it makes sense that there was a grand celebration for the Browns after this win and, on cue, some of the team’s more high-profile fans took part. In fact, LeBron James immediately joined the party in sending his good vibes to both Mayfield and the team.