Koby Altman Claims LeBron James And The Cavaliers Have Had ‘Good Dialogue’ About Free Agency

06.22.18 2 hours ago

The NBA Finals is over. The draft is done. You know what that means: It’s officially LeBron James free agency season.

James isn’t even technically a free agent yet, and it’s not July, either. But he has the ability to opt out of his deal and get a new contract from someone in the coming weeks. Whether that’s still the Cleveland Cavaliers is anyone’s guess, though James would certainly know better than the rest of us.

Though rumors have swirled that James is only considering a few teams, or that he’s looking for schools for his kids elsewhere, no decision has been made. But according to Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, the team has been in contact with James about his pending free agency.

