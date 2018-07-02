Getty Image

LeBron James’ second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers officially came to an end on Sunday night as he chose to take his talents to Los Angeles, agreeing to a four-year max deal with the Lakers.

With that move, the Lakers immediately became a contender in the West, although still behind the Warriors and Rockets on the odds sheet, and the Cavaliers fell back into general obscurity among the league’s worst teams at 500-1 to win the title. Still, the general tenor out of Cleveland with LeBron’s departure this time around was far different than in 2010, when people were burning James jerseys in the streets.

This time, there was a feeling of thankfulness for LeBron coming back and delivering them a championship in 2016, fulfilling the chief promise in his return letter in 2014. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who penned the infamous Comic Sans letter to fans in 2010, released a statement just after midnight on Monday that echoed that change from Cavs fans and thanked LeBron for the last four years and the title.