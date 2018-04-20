Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers likely did not anticipate arriving for Game 3 in Indiana with their first-round series knotted at 1-1 but, when they did enter Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday evening, LeBron James and company did so in style. In fact, it was a coordinated effort, and the squad hopped off the bus and strolled into the arena wearing matching suits.

While this was clearly a coordinated effort, Dave McMenamin of ESPN shed additional light on the situation, including the fact that it was James behind both the idea and the execution. The ESPN report also brings word that designer Thom Browne put together the full ensemble at James’ request, including “a white oxford shirt, a grey tie and a grey cashmere cardigan sweater” to go along with other accessories, including black leather boots.