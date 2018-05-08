LeBron James And The Cavs Torched The Raptors In Game 4 To Cap Off An Emphatic Sweep

Getty Image

For the eighth consecutive season, LeBron James will be participating in the Eastern Conference Finals. That news became official on Monday evening, as the Cleveland Cavaliers zoomed past the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors for the fourth consecutive game, this time in lopsided fashion.

Though the Raptors tried to hang around early, it was all Cleveland all the time and, in the first half, much of the damage was done by the duo of Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith. The pairing of veteran wings combined to connect on 11 of 12 field goal attempts, including 6 of 6 from beyond the three-point arc, and several of the buckets came in haymaker fashion.