Getty Image

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend was kind to LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward captained his team to victory in Sunday’s All-Star Game and, beyond that, James was named MVP on the heels of a typically brilliant individual performance.

However, one Eastern Conference executive uttered an interesting quote to Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated over the weekend and, with Los Angeles as the backdrop for the festivities, it included a reference to the Lakers.

In the aftermath of the trade deadline, many believe that the Cavaliers are in an improved position when it comes to keeping James. But this particular front office member believes the Lakers “might have helped” Cleveland directly.