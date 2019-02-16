LeBron James Hopes Colin Kaepernick Got ‘A Hell Of A Lot’ Of Money In His Settlement With The NFL

02.16.19 20 mins ago

Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion suit against the NFL finally came to an end yesterday, when it was announced the the league had come to a settlement agreement with both Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who was part of the same collusion suit. Though terms of the settlement will likely never be released due to a strict confidentiality agreement between two parties, there’s been speculation that the final number could be somewhere around $50 million.

Whatever the settlement amounts to, LeBron James hopes Kaepernick got enough money to set up his family for life.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#LeBron James
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKLeBron JamesNBA All-Star 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 4 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 4 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP