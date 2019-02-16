Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion suit against the NFL finally came to an end yesterday, when it was announced the the league had come to a settlement agreement with both Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, who was part of the same collusion suit. Though terms of the settlement will likely never be released due to a strict confidentiality agreement between two parties, there’s been speculation that the final number could be somewhere around $50 million.

Over-under for the Kaepernick settlement: $49.5 million. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 15, 2019

Whatever the settlement amounts to, LeBron James hopes Kaepernick got enough money to set up his family for life.