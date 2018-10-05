LeBron James Wore A Colin Kaepernick Nike Shirt Before A Preseason Game

10.04.18

Nike made headlines in the sports apparel world last month when the company made Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign. Kaepernick was, at first, the face of an advertisement, then did a voiceover and was prominently featured in a commercial that also included athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

While Kaepernick was at the forefront of these advertisements, there were also rumblings that Nike would release a line of clothing for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. It still remains to be seen if that will happen, but if that does end up going down, we might have gotten a glimpse of what Kaepernick gear will look like, courtesy of one of his pals from his Nike commercial.

James showed up to Staples Center for the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Sacramento Kings wearing clothing that prominently featured Kaepernick’s name. The images were posted to James’ Instagram, with the third and fourth pictures highlighting Kaepernick’s name across the back.

