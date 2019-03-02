LeBron James Saluted Colin Kaepernick For Standing For Something Bigger Than Himself

For the past several years, LeBron James has been a leading voice among professional athletes in the struggle for equality in America. He’s spoken out against police brutality, gun violence, LGBTQ rights, and has been a steadfast supporter of NFL players who have kneeled in protest during the national anthem.

LeBron has been a vocal proponent of Colin Kaepernick, who has been blackballed by the NFL for his choice to kneel during the anthem, and after Kaepernick settled a recent lawsuit he filed against the league for colluding to stymie his career, LeBron said that he hopes Kaep earned enough money to support his family for generations to come.

On the latest episode of the HBO series The Shop, LeBron discussed his admiration for Kaepernick and his willingness to jeopardize his career for the sake of his principles.

