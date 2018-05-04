LeBron James Credited Raptors Coach Dwane Casey For Making Him Better

Getty Image

LeBron James is one of best basketball players to ever live, but his career has hardly been perfect. The most jarring example of this came during his first season in Miami, when the Heat made the NBA Finals and were taken down in six games by the Dallas Mavericks. It wasn’t a result that many saw coming at the time, and part of the reason why Dallas got the job done was the brilliant job the team did against James.

The six-game stretch James had against the Mavericks might have been the worst postseason series of his career. James averaged 17.8 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and 32.1 percent shooting from three. These aren’t the numbers that you expect out of James, but Dallas’ defense on him kept him guessing and uncomfortable.

The architect of that defense was none other than current Raptors coach Dwane Casey. After that series, he became the head coach in Toronto, and is now trying to figure out a way to defeat James again in the postseason.