Tyronn Lue has been criticized and questioned a fair bit this season as the Cavs have gone through various high and low points on what has been a rollercoaster ride in Cleveland that has led them to a 48-30 record as the season comes to a close. However, for all the critiques of Lue and occasional, apparent spats between he and his star LeBron James, it’s nothing quite like the scrutiny former Cavs coach David Blatt — who Lue replaced — faced in his time in Cleveland.

Blatt was hired as a first-time NBA head coach during the 2014 offseason, prior to LeBron James’ stunning decision (not to be confused with The Decision™) to return to Cleveland. That move back to the Cavs was obviously great for Cleveland, but it also threw their entire plan for the summer out the window and made them start from scratch as much as possible, as evidenced by the Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love trade.

However, while they scrapped the initial plans for the roster, the Cavs had to continue moving forward with Blatt as coach even though he was hired to helm a squad led by young talent that was expected to grow as a young team does. Now, he was in charge of a team that had to compete immediately and while he led them to a Finals appearance, the growing pains were expected.