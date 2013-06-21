LeBron James Delivers A Super Clutch Performance To Carry Miami To Their Second Consecutive NBA Championship

You can go ahead and put another notch on LeBron James‘ playoff belt. Not only did Miami beat San Antonio 95-88 in Game 7 tonight to win their second consecutive NBA championship, they did it by hitting all the shots no one thought they could make.

Over and over again in Game 7, the Spurs begged LeBron and Dwyane Wade to hit from outside. And over and over again, the Heat stars stepped up and shut them up. James pulled down 12 boards and unleashed 37 points, while banging five three-pointers and countless pull-up jump shots.

Will LeBron ever again have to answer questions about wilting in the clutch? Hopefully not, not after he carried Miami to two incredible wins to end this series, not after he answered every question the haters ever had for him. Can’t shoot. Not clutch. Doesn’t care enough. In many ways, this was his most clutch game yet.

As the Finals MVP said during the postgame celebration, “I ain’t got no worries.”

