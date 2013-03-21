LeBron James Destroys Cleveland To Keep Miami’s Winning Streak Alive; OKC/Memphis Put On A Show

You would think a hush would’ve rained over Cleveland. But on top of the constant hum, you could almost hear fans crying and wailing, and even Cleveland’s epic broadcast team sounded like they wanted to go lock themselves in a closet. It’s not every day you blow a 27-point lead… and it’s not every lifetime you can blow that lead against a team on a 23-game winning streak that has one of your city’s most hated athletes ever. Once again: the sports Gods hate Cleveland … Miami won their 24th consecutive game, 98-95 in Cleveland, after getting 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists from LeBron James. Cleveland went up 27 before someone hit “engage video game mode” on LeBron’s controller pad. The dude just completely took it over, and Miami had it cut all the way to six before Daniel Gibson hit his first shot since 2007 to end the third. So how did the Heat respond? James scored eight straight at the beginning of the fourth, causing the arena to nearly disintegrate. His three-pointer put Miami up 80-79 with under 10 minutes to go. It was their first lead since the opening moments. A few moments later, a kid ran onto the court wearing a t-shirt saying “We want LeBron in 2014” and ‘Bron could only shake his head and give him dap. The Cavs faithful didn’t seem like they knew whether to cheer or boo. The home team eventually made one final push, but down one, Wayne Ellington (20 points) was short on a jumper with 5.2 seconds left. After two more free throws from LeBron James, C.J. Miles was long on a three … The Knicks hit their most three-pointers (15) in a game in their last 24 matchups, getting 21 from a rejuvenated Carmelo Anthony and 22 from J.R. Smith during an easy 12-point win over Orlando … Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin teamed up for a lob in the second half that’ll probably be replayed on the History Channel in the next few days … Remember the last time Houston played Utah? They were up by 50 at one point. Last night, Houston won again, 100-93, getting 24 from Jeremy Lin and 29 from James Harden. The Beard had 20 at the break, and Houston sliced the Jazz up off the pick-n-roll in the first half. Even as Gordon Hayward (27 points) led a mini run in the fourth quarter, this one was basically over by the middle of the third quarter … The Jazz are now 34-34, and it feels like they’re 4-50 over the past month … It’s good to have young legs: Anthony Davis outjumped Kevin Garnett and tipped in a bucket in the closing seconds of the Hornets’ 87-86 shocker over Boston, spoiling 28 points from the Truth … A couple of big announcements came from the Jordan Brand Classic yesterday. First, they unveiled the uniforms and sneakers for the event. Dime‘s own Sean Sweeney previewed the joints during All-Star Weekend, and both of them look like they came out of Nicki Minaj‘s closet. JB also announced Drake will be performing live after the event, which you probably either love or hate … Hit page 2 to hear about the playoff preview in Memphis …
Interesting mental picture of Z-Bo in a ruff… dunno if that’s quite what you had in mind Dime. Maybe that’s the way you guys roll in the States…