LeBron James Did Something In The Finals That Hadn’t Been Done In Over 25 Years (Since Magic)

06.21.13 5 years ago

LeBron James was so good during these NBA Finals that he accomplished something that hadn’t happened since Magic Johnson in 1987. With 177 points, 49 assists and 16 steals through the series’ seven games, LeBron became the first player in 26 years to lead a Finals series in all three categories.

Tim Duncan actually led both the Spurs and Nets in points, rebounds and blocks during the 2003 Finals, and before that, Shaq became the last player to twice lead a Finals in three major categories by doing the same thing in 2000 and 2002. But the points/assists/steals trifecta has become increasingly rare over the years.

While ‘Bron can be satisfied with matching Johnson this year, now he can focus on catching O’Neal as a two-time beast by doing the same thing again next year.

via PBT

