There was a time when it looked like the Kyrie Irving trade might not have gone down without some major changes. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics agreed on a deal in principle, but it was contingent on players going through physicals. The Cavs were concerned with how Isaiah Thomas‘ hip looked after his examination, and there were rumblings that it might take something major for the deal to be completed.

Ultimately, the teams agreed on adding in a second-round draft pick to complete the deal. It seemed like a strange compromise, as there were indications that Thomas would miss an extended period of time due to his bad hip. Of course, that ended up happening, and Thomas didn’t play his first game of the season until January.

As Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on Sunday in a lengthy piece on Thomas’ tenure in Ohio before getting shipped to the Lakers, the business-savvy LeBron James wasn’t happy with this compromise. It has been reported in the past that James wasn’t happy from a basketball perspective, but as they wrote, James thought the team settled when it had all the leverage in the situation.